Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Performance on ‘Senorita’ Goes Viral Hours After Split

Singer-musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left their fans disheartened on November 17, when they announced their split in a joint statement. Mendes and Cabello were best friends and they officially started their romance on July 4, 2019. Now, after dating for two years the two have called it quits. They had issued a joint statement via their Instagram handles. As soon as the news spread, the internet was set frenzy. While many fans were heartbroken, some revisited the couple’s live performance videos. Mendes and Cabello had performed their popular track ‘Senorita’ on various occasions. Their on-stage sizzling chemistry was adored by fans. One such video of Mendes and Cabello’s performance of the Grammy-nominated track is going viral once again. Shared by a fan page, the 5 minute and 19-second video is a perfect throwback clip for the fans of Mendes and Cabello.

Watch the full video:

The two had made their first major public appearance as a couple in August 2019 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they had performed the duet Señorita. The very same year, in November, Mendes and Cabello performed the track at the American Music Awards.

The duo was one of the most popular and loved couples across the globe. They never shied away from expressing love for one another and often treated their fans with cute social media PDA. Though the reason behind their split is not known yet, fans are hoping they find their way back to each other.

Announcing their split, the duo wrote that though they are ending their romantic relationship, their love for one another as human is stronger than ever. The statement which as shared by both on their respective Instagram Story, further read, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.” They concluded the note by mentioning that they appreciate the support of their fans from the beginning and moving forward.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.