She-Hulk: Who is Tatiana Maslany, the Canadian Actor Set to Play Bruce Banner's Feminist Cousin?

After years of waiting, fans of the Marvel Universe are finally getting to put a face on the much awaited She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany, the Canadian actor who recurringly appeared in the sci-fi thriller 'Orphan Black', has bagged the titular role of She-Hulk, the eponymous cousin of The Hulk, in an upcoming series to be released on Disney+.

Who is Tatiana Maslany?

Tatiana Maslany, 35, who received several awards for her role in 'Orphan Black', has been acting since in theatre since the age of nine. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016, TCA Award in 2013, two Critics' Choice Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards. She has also acted in series like Heartland, Being Erica, the Nativity and others hit series. In 2013, Maslany won an ACTRA award for her role in the film 'Picture Day'.

Is She-Hulk an all-woman project?

While Maslany has landed the coveted role, she is not the first actress to be considered first the role. Actresses like Gabrielle Reece, Brigitte Nielsen and Eva Mendes have over the years been considered for various She-hulk film and television projects but none of them have come to fruition so far before this. Tatiana is not the only popular face to feature in the show. The show has roped in Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao at the head of the writing-table and Kat Coiro as the director.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk or Jennifer Walters is one of the last characters co-created by Stan Lee. A cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk), Walters got his powers after a freak blood transfusion which transferred his superpowers to her. A lawyer by profession, She-Hulk first appeared in the Marvel comics universe (MCU) in 1980. Apart from being a superhero, being a lawyer also helped her provide leagal aid to other superheroes.

Is She-Hulk a feminist icon?

According to fans, She-Hulk is Marvel's most feminist character as her purpose is not to satisfy male fantasies in tight bodycon suits but an actual, honest-to-comic superhero. As opposed to The Hulk/Banner, She-Hulk/Walters is not as aggressive when she turns into the mean, green superhero. Unlike The Hulk, Walters does not lose her calm upon turning green. In fact, she gains a natural charm and confidence. To many, the superhero represents a feminist icon of the years who does not fear for her physical self or does not cater to the male gaze.