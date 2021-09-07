'She Needed a Hero, So She Became One': Smriti Irani Shares Message For All Women

Irani shared the message reading - “She needed a hero, so that’s what she became,” on her Instagram Stories. Apart from sharing pictures and videos, Instagram users often share thoughtful quotes to express their state of mind or to inspire their fans and followers. Social media has become an important tool to reach out to the young generation of the country. Not only actors and sportsmen, but politicians too keep themselves well versed with the new-age social media platforms and their operations. Among some politicians, who are quite active on Instagram, one of the popular names is Union Minister Smriti Irani. The former TV actress often shares positive and thought-provoking posts to inspire over a million of her followers.

On Sunday, September 5, the minister shared a motivational quote for all women out there that is powerful as well as inspiring. The quote read, “She needed a hero, so that’s what she became.” Smriti Irani shared it along with a caption – “To all the girls out there.” The quote shared by the Union Minister is enough to motivate you at the start of the week.Isn't it?

Take a look at her post –

https://instagram.com/stories/smritiiraniofficial/2656199095601785061?utm_medium=share_sheet

Smriti Irani is known for her interesting posts on Instagram as she never fails to shares quotes, pictures, and personal updates. ‘Abhi mukammal hua nhi, abhi kissa baki hai (It is not completed yet, the story is pending),’ wrote the Union Minister as she shared a side profile candid photo of herself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTPXkf8DrPM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3e9efd9b-f8be-4c97-a026-0d6ed2ebb59e

Earlier, in one of her Monday mantra posts, Smriti Irani had shared a collage of pictures, featuring her wearing earing, nosepin, and a mask. With life is getting back on track, people started neglecting COVID-19 guidelines. Therefore, she wrote, ‘Whether you wear or don’t wear nosepin, earing, don’t forget to wear a mask, as the 2-foot distance is still compulsory.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSoGDeosBhB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1e2ff465-687a-4bf9-ab65-57fa8007d425

What you have to say about Smriti Iran's motivational quote?

