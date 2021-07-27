Sheep Hired at Cemetry to Uncover 'Historic' Graves in Ireland

Discovering historic graves sounds like a job that should only be entrusted to a team of experienced archaeologists who have the right tool to perform the job. However, what if we tell you that sheep and goats could play a key role during this process? Sounds bizarre, right? But a cemetery in Ireland has hired a flock of sheep for its makeover. The sheep will work to find old graves hidden by the overgrowth of vegetation at the cemetery, reported RTE News.

Speaking about the experiment, Fianna Fail Councilor Audrey Buckley said that sheep will eat overgrown vegetation around tombstones and boulders that cover the grave, allowing historians to dig them up. Using sheep and goats in this way will be useful to discover old graves that have a delicate headstone. Buckley proposed the idea of using this technique at St. Matthew’s graveyard in Crosshaven, after witnessing the effectiveness of goat scaping in Wales.

The experiment has already started showing results and the sheep discovered a grave marker of a two-year-old girl who died on October 7, 1872. According to the inscription of the grave marker, this 2-year-old named Maria Kate Russel was survived by her father Crp George Russel who was present when she passed away.

After the discovery of this grave, Buckley managed to contact the grandnephew of the little girl. He was thrilled to get a call from the cemetery and said that will plan to visit the grave as soon as possible. He also expressed his gratitude to the councillor and his team for finding the old grave.

The team of volunteers working on the makeover of the cemetery also discovered a grave of a family of four, after sheep were used to clear the vegetation cover over it. A lot of these graves had boulders as markers as not everyone could afford headstones.The core of the volunteer team consist of 12 members who belong to Templebreedy Save our Steeple campaign in Crosshaven.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here