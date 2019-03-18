English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sheep Impregnated with World's 'Oldest' Frozen Sperm to Find Out if it Still Works, it Does
The experiment was intended to test the fertility of sperm after years of freezing. Turns out, it's quite high
Scotland. (Image: Reuters)
We have all heard of old wine in a new bottle. But what about old semen in a new body?
What happens when old semen, frozen for decades, is used to impregnate living creatures? Would it still work?
To answer this truly bizarre question, scientists have impregnated 34 sheep with possibly the world's oldest preserved semen.
The sperm, which which has been isolated from rams, was frozen in 1968 by Steven Salomon, a researcher at the University of Sydney, Australia. He froze it in the form of pellets, containing large vats of liquid nitrogen at minus 196 degree Celsius.
The experiment was intended to test the fertility of sperm after years of freezing it. And turns out, it's quite high!
The resulting live birth rate of the half-a-century old sperm was as high as that from sperm frozen for just 12 months, researchers said.
"This demonstrates the clear viability of long-term frozen storage of semen. The results show that fertility is maintained despite 50 years of frozen storage in liquid nitrogen," said Simon de Graaf from the University of Sydney.
"The lambs appear to display the body wrinkle that was common in Merinos in the middle of last century, a feature originally selected to maximise skin surface area and wool yields," he said.
That style of Merino has since largely fallen from favour as the folds led to difficulties in shearing and increased risk of fly strike, the researcher further added.
"We believe this is the oldest viable stored semen of any species in the world and definitely the oldest sperm used to produce offspring," said Jessica Rickard, a post-doctoral fellow at University of Sydney.
The team then undertook in vitro tests on the sperm quality to determine the motility, velocity, viability and DNA integrity of the 50-year-old sperm.
"What is amazing about this result is we found no difference between sperm frozen for 50 years and sperm frozen for a year," Rickard said.
Out of 56 ewes inseminated, 34 were successfully impregnated. This compares to recently frozen semen from 19 sires used to inseminate 1048 ewes, of which 618 were successfully impregnated.
This gives a pregnancy rate of 61 percent for the 50-year-old semen against 59 per cent for recently frozen sperm, a statistically equivalent rate.
Why is it important?
The findings can pave the way for young cancer patients who may want to save semen samples before starting radiation treatment. This would allow them to have children later in life, the researchers told news agency IANS.
(With inputs from PTI)
