1-min read

Sheep That Set a World Record For Being the Wooliest Has Passed Away

Chris carried the heaviest fleece of a sheep and had set a new Guinness World Record by having it weigh 40.2 kilos in 2015.

News18.com

October 23, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Sheep That Set a World Record For Being the Wooliest Has Passed Away
Video grab. (YouTube)

Chris, so long the world's heaviest-fleece carrying sheep, which was discovered in 2015 from the northern outskirts of the Australian capital, Canberra died on Tuesday morning.

As confirmed by the co-founder and vice president of the Canberra-based Little Oak Sanctuary, a charity that shelters over 180 farm animals, the 10-year-old Merino died of old-age.

The organisation took to its official Facebook page to post a heartfelt message, "We have heartbreaking news. Chris the sheep has passed away. We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul. Chris is known as the world record holder for having grown the heaviest fleece on record. He was so much more than this, so very much more, and we will remember him for all that he was - someone, not something - here with us, not for us. RIP dear Chris."

Four years ago, Chris had made headlines on being discovered as he could hardly walk due to his overgrown fleece. He carried the heaviest fleece of a sheep and had set a new Guinness World Record by having it weigh 40.2 kilos.

The fleece however couldn't be used as wool later because of containing a good amount of dirt. But it was worth being preserved in a museum.

According to reports, Chris' wool is worth about $413.6 (Rs 29309.97 approx) at current prices.

