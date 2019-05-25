Sheer Symmetry: Photographer Captures Perfect Shot of Bald Eagle and Its Reflection

Amateur Canadian photographer Steve Biro recently captured an amazing shot while visiting the Canadian Raptor Conservancy.According to Daily Mail, on his recent visit to the conservancy in Vittoria, Ontario on May 4, Canadian photographer Steve Biro clicked a picture of a bald eagle and its reflection in water in perfect symmetry, broken only by the ripples the water creates.In the photo, while the bald eagle stares directly into the camera, his entire body is reflected in the waters below. And with the tips of its mammoth wings touching the surface of the water, the photo makes for a complete circle of the body with that of the reflection.Biro shared the image on his Instagram handle, where, needless to say, the image went viral. He captioned the photo, "So lucky to capture a symmetrical reflection of this beautiful Bald Eagle coming straight at me!"People soon started posting on the image with one user writing, "Majestic!"Another user wrote, "Amazing photograph wow!!" While yet another wrote, "Amazing, and a little scary. He looks like he’s coming at you not happy."Biro told CTV News that he waited on the ground with a camera in his hand, knowing it would be a difficult thing to capture the perfect shot and it took him a "few hundred" shots in his attempt at clicking the image.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)