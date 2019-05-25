Take the pledge to vote

Sheer Symmetry: Photographer Captures Perfect Shot of Bald Eagle and Its Reflection

In the photo, while the bald eagle stares directly into the camera, his entire body is reflected in the waters below. And with the tips of its mammoth wings touching the surface of the water, the photo makes for a complete circle of the body with that of the reflection.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Amateur Canadian photographer Steve Biro recently captured an amazing shot while visiting the Canadian Raptor Conservancy.

According to Daily Mail, on his recent visit to the conservancy in Vittoria, Ontario on May 4, Canadian photographer Steve Biro clicked a picture of a bald eagle and its reflection in water in perfect symmetry, broken only by the ripples the water creates.

In the photo, while the bald eagle stares directly into the camera, his entire body is reflected in the waters below. And with the tips of its mammoth wings touching the surface of the water, the photo makes for a complete circle of the body with that of the reflection.




Biro shared the image on his Instagram handle, where, needless to say, the image went viral. He captioned the photo, "So lucky to capture a symmetrical reflection of this beautiful Bald Eagle coming straight at me!"

People soon started posting on the image with one user writing, "Majestic!"

Another user wrote, "Amazing photograph wow!!" While yet another wrote, "Amazing, and a little scary. He looks like he’s coming at you not happy."

Biro told CTV News that he waited on the ground with a camera in his hand, knowing it would be a difficult thing to capture the perfect shot and it took him a "few hundred" shots in his attempt at clicking the image.

