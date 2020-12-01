Shehla Rashid Comes Under Troll Attack Yet Again after Father Accuses Her of Threatening Him

Politician and activist Shehla Rashid Shora has landed in trouble after her estranged father Abdul Rashid Shora levelled serious allegations against her, accusing her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir valley. He said that a probe should be ordered into her NGOs.

Shehla later took to Twitter and denied the allegations. She accused her father of being abusive. She termed her father's statement "absolutely disgusting and baseless" and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him under domestic violence.

"She had taken Rs three crore to join politics in Kashmir from (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali (both of whom were arrested last year by the National Investigation Agency for their alleged involvement in terror funding case)," her father claimed.

This controversy has once again got Shehla in the eye of the storm. And this is not the first time that the former JNU student has been targeted by the trolls. Like in most cases, it was soon followed by sexist attacks.

Shehla clarified that she along with her mother and sister shared a disturbed relationship with her father. "He's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that," she said in a tweet. She also said that this is not a political matter and has been going on for a long time.