Shein Bodysuit Gets Brutally Honest Review From 'Terrified' Shopper

Online shopping is a very risky task as the overall experience can be very different from what one expects. People go on these sites with a skeptical mindset and usually prefer buying clothes offline after trying them in a changing room rather than trying to find the right fit online. However, thanks to brands like Shein, people now know what to expect as they allow customers to review their products online. One such review that went viral recently is of a woman reviewing her bodysuit on the website and her response is as real as it gets.

This woman wore a high-cut dinosaur print bodysuit from Shein and wrote a humorous review on the website for the product, according to Hull Live. The woman wrote in her review that the suit was priced under 10 dollars and she wanted to see a “real body” in the bathing suit. She hilariously added that in the end, she would be terrified to sit down in the suit and as per her, it wouldn’t be possible to fart in the outfit.

The bodysuit was made of polyester and was priced around 4.49 pounds. The model in the picture of the item wears size S or ‘small’ on the site. The bodysuit is sleeveless, and the fit type is skinny (sticks to the skin) but the outfit is also available in other sizes in the range of XS to XL (extra small to extra large).

A lot of people reacted to the woman’s post by commenting in her support. One of them commented: “It is much more higher cut it looks. Very sexy though.” Another user wrote “ Very comfy to wear I love it.” reported Mirror.

The majority of people (around 92 percent) think it’s perfect and describe the fit as “true to size”.

