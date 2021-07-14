SHEIN is Making a Comeback in India and Desi Fashionistas are Ready for Fits

From 2018 to early 2020, fashion enthusiasts in India had a common platform for cheap, outfits that were dupes of runway fashion and sometimes high-end brands. In June 2020, Shein app, a business-to-consumer (B2C) fashion brand, founded in 2008 and which primarily catered to women and girls, found a mention in the long list of mobile applications that have been banned by the Indian government. The fashion brand app, which was amongst the 59 Chinese apps that are set to go off the Indian market was collectively termed as “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order."

In the one year since, the last post of the SHEIN app on Instagram has seen thousands of comments from Indian fashionistas saying the same thing over and over again: “Come back." And their prayers may finally have been answered. Amazon India users spotted a new banner on the website which claimed that Shein will be launched during the Prime Day sale. While the banner does not seem to be live at the moment but many users had already taken screenshots, reports Live Mint. There’s no certainty if Shein will be launched as a sub-platform on Amazon India’s website or if it will just function as a seller.

It seems @SHEIN_official is making a comeback in India, after the ban last year, on Amazon. On #primeday2021 #primeday pic.twitter.com/mKVEmsiNq0— Ankit Chawla (@averagespy) July 12, 2021

Shein was popular due to its inexpensive catalogue while catering to the latest fashion trends. The listing on Amazon India has gotten Shein fans excited for the new launch.

Just a visual representation of girls welcoming shein pic.twitter.com/f1cDSZexSQ— S. (@daalmakhniiii) July 13, 2021

Shein making a comebackGirls on 27th July pic.twitter.com/SFtxvQKnoK — Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) July 13, 2021

all this excitement for shein only for me to continue dressing like a middle school fuvkboi— bali🌊 (@wtfuckriti) July 13, 2021

Shein launching in India. Girls : pic.twitter.com/pAhB2usKBz — Piyushjaiswal (@d3simerollin) July 13, 2021

Besties amazon is launching shein 😭😭— Shriya (@shriyaya) July 13, 2021

Shein is coming back on 27th JulyGirls rn pic.twitter.com/ExPBAm01pD — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) July 13, 2021

Myntra and Urbanic looking at Girls going crazy for Shein's Return: pic.twitter.com/PQkDBvl3DN— jyots (@jyotat0) July 13, 2021

Le*girls after hearing shein is back pic.twitter.com/tzyI6LXtBU— 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗩🤺/ 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗰💗✨ (@stfupranavv) July 13, 2021

Every girl was sad because SHEIN got banned.SHEIN after coming back: pic.twitter.com/qIpfqUZUsq— प्रशंसा🔪 (@bhakkk_lol) July 13, 2021

you know I’m into you if I wait for your replies as long as I waited for Shein to come back 💁🏻‍♀️— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 13, 2021

SHEIN will relaunch in India on 27th of JulyMeanwhile other clothes selling apps : pic.twitter.com/imUOiRDBYi— vibe_withsakshi (@vibe_withsakshi) July 13, 2021

At the time of writing this article, SHEIN has not confirmed the comeback. Last year, the mobile applications that won’t see a day in India included TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault-Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, DU Privacy.

“The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said.

