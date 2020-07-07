Shein Under Fire for Selling Prayer Mats Under 'Fringe Trim Carpets', Pulls Down Product

Clothing brand Shein faced a lot of flak on social media after it reportedly sold rugs looking similar to prayer mats used by Muslims to offer Namaz under the description 'fringe trim carpet'. The company apologised and pulled down the item from the website.

Some of the mats even had illustrations of the Ka'bah, revered holy site for muslims, and mosques, which angered the Muslims. Critics took to social media outraging over the sale of prayer mats as rugs and dubbed the move as 'disrespectful'. They also accused the company of cultural appropriation.

Instagram user Khadija R shared the photographs of the mats on social media.

"I am disgusted. I am livid @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house (sic)," she said in the post.

A few have the Kaaba printed on them, this is highly offensive, Khadija wrote.





"Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat (sic)," Khadija wrote.

People reacted to the post and dubbed the sale of the prayer mats rugs as 'disgusting'.



