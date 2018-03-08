GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

#SheInspiresMe: Here Are All The Women Who Inspire Our Politicians Including PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a social campaign #SheInspiresMe.

Naina Chaturvedi | CNN-News18@Naina_2892

Updated:March 8, 2018, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
#SheInspiresMe: Here Are All The Women Who Inspire Our Politicians Including PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a social campaign #SheInspiresMe.
On #InternationalWomensDay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a social media campaign remembering and celebrating women who have inspired him in some way or the other.

The PM asked fellow Indians to join the campaign and tweet about such women using #SheInspiresMe.

Modi, in a series of tweets celebrating "inspirational women," mentioned Kunwar Bai, who built toilets by selling her goats. Lauding Kunwar Bai's efforts towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the PM tweeted:





Inspired by the PM's initiative, several ministers tweeted about the women who have left a remarkable memory in their lives.































International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe to celebrate the achievements of women.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Adrija Bose
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES