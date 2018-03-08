SheInspiresMe: Here Are All The Women Who Inspire Our Politicians Including PM Modi



Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018



#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018





I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018



From a young minister at 25 to redefining citizens outreach as EAM, @SushmaSwaraj ji made us believe every goal can be achieved through sheer hard work. A powerhouse in administration and Sangathan - #SheInspiresMe! pic.twitter.com/hiOGM8zzOI



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2018





#SheInspiresMe- I'm proud of Anshu Janshenpa the first woman in the world to achieve two double ascent of Mt. Everest & a double ascent in 5 days! I salute her on #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Bj5zvBLnDR

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2018



#SheInspiresMe- Social Activist Sitavva Joddati championed the cause of 'Devadasis' after herself becoming one at the age of 7. She has been advocating their rehabilitation through her 'Mahila Abhivrudhi Samrakshana Sansthe'. She is still helping women fight for their rights. pic.twitter.com/mcgTcf7pec



— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 8, 2018





#SheInspiresMe



Had it not been for my mother's precious lessons, I would never have made through the tough exams in life!



Her compassion, commitment and courage are the values that have made me what I am today! 🙏😇#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/HBr0TwJZi7

— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 8, 2018



Rani Mangammal (1689-1704) #மங்கம்மாள் of the Madurai Nayaka rulers. During her reign Madurai first came into direct contact with Delhi - the Mughal Empire. Was known for her diplomatic, political skills & military campaigns. Her capital was Tiruchi. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/VoDQgX20mu



— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 8, 2018





Jijabai refused to bow down to the tyrant & vowed to free ppl from injustices.She shaped one of the greatest warriors in Indian history,Shivaji,with stories of valor & sacrifice. I bow down to her & mothers like her raising their children with nationalistic spirit. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/KdJejP2aOZ

— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) March 8, 2018



Subhasini Mistry forged ahead with a dream, determined to succeed against all odds; channelised a personal tragedy to serve a greater good -#SheInspiresMe! pic.twitter.com/eVJiVDHhYm



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2018





My heartiest congratulations to Muskan Kirar of State Archery Academy for clinching a gold in the women's compound at the #ArcheryAsiaCup. We are proud of your achievement. #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/E2JmFHVauC

— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 8, 2018



Rukmini Devi Arundale, was an Indian theosophist, choreographer, Bharatanatyam dancer, an influential opinion-maker. Took up the cause of Bharatanatyam, considered a vulgar art in the early 1920s. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/EXV49HrJd1



— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 8, 2018





She gloried in my Ability ! My mother is my inspiration. Do write about some Women who inspires you. #SheInspiresMe #NariShaktihttps://t.co/AJysDARrrX pic.twitter.com/Zy8QSctGPl

— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 8, 2018

On #InternationalWomensDay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a social media campaign remembering and celebrating women who have inspired him in some way or the other.The PM asked fellow Indians to join the campaign and tweet about such women using #SheInspiresMe.Modi, in a series of tweets celebrating "inspirational women," mentioned Kunwar Bai, who built toilets by selling her goats. Lauding Kunwar Bai's efforts towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the PM tweeted:Inspired by the PM's initiative, several ministers tweeted about the women who have left a remarkable memory in their lives.International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe to celebrate the achievements of women.