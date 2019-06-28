Sheldon Cottrell Had the Best Response to Mohammed Shami Mocking His Military Celebration

Imitation is the finest form of flattery and no one knows this better than West Indies cricketer Sheldon Cottrell. Better still, the Jamaican now knows it in two different languages.

If you haven't followed Cricket World Cup thus far, Sheldon Cottrell has earned a name for himself for his electric performances and equally worthy celebrations in the ongoing tournament in England.

While his side hasn't been able to make an impact in the showpiece event, pacer Cottrell has made his presence felt and definitely knows how to celebrate each time he picks wickets. In fact, the player, who has previously trained with the Jamaican Army, breaks into a salute-and-march celebration every time he sends the batsman packing, in a bid to show respect to his land's armed forces.

On Thursday, however, it was Mohammed Shami who broke into the famous jig to imitate and perhaps mock Cottrell when the big man was trapped in front of the stumps by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over, almost telling him to march back to the stands.

Although several watchers of the game felt Shami's actions were in bad taste and disrespectful to his army, Cottrell felt otherwise.

Taking the gesture in his stride and Cottrell chose to see the lighter side and himself took to Twitter to clear the air and ensure there was no bad blood.

Praising India's efforts with the ball, the West Indies cricketer wrote, "Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai (Imitation is the best form of flattery)."

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 28, 2019

Cricket fans in India showed respect to the player with a salute.

just a bit of fun Sheldon. we all have the utmost respect for you! — Karan Thawrani (@KaranThawrani) June 28, 2019

True. Imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery and we all admire you Sergeant Cottrell. — That RohitSharma Fan (@chemistryhammad) June 28, 2019

Salute to u sir ✌️what a coolest reaction. — Hema pranay (@HemaPranay) June 28, 2019

We Indians love your enthusiasm Sheldon! Love the celebration #salutesheldon — Shivam Aggarwal (@shivamagg_7) June 28, 2019

We enjoy you selute sir.... Shami did for some fun there is no disrespect.. — omp choudhary (@omp_jaat) June 28, 2019

Earlier, Cottrell had invited two young fans to India-West Indies game after the bowler came across a video of them replicating his celebratory act on the streets.

I’m looking into it for you. Thanks for your support. Would like to invite you to the game in Manchester if your not already attending? #salute (it’s a week day tho) https://t.co/yL4ymRJcWm — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 24, 2019

As for India, they continued their celebrations by remaining unbeaten in the tournament after they beat West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Virat Kohli's Team India is all set to meet Eoin Morgan's England on Sunday (June 30).