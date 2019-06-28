Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sheldon Cottrell Had the Best Response to Mohammed Shami Mocking His Military Celebration

If you haven't followed Cricket World Cup thus far, Sheldon Cottrell has earned a name for himself for his electric performances and animated celebrations in the ongoing tournament in England.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sheldon Cottrell Had the Best Response to Mohammed Shami Mocking His Military Celebration
File image of Cottrell | Hotstar screenshot.
Loading...

Imitation is the finest form of flattery and no one knows this better than West Indies cricketer Sheldon Cottrell. Better still, the Jamaican now knows it in two different languages.

If you haven't followed Cricket World Cup thus far, Sheldon Cottrell has earned a name for himself for his electric performances and equally worthy celebrations in the ongoing tournament in England.

While his side hasn't been able to make an impact in the showpiece event, pacer Cottrell has made his presence felt and definitely knows how to celebrate each time he picks wickets. In fact, the player, who has previously trained with the Jamaican Army, breaks into a salute-and-march celebration every time he sends the batsman packing, in a bid to show respect to his land's armed forces.

On Thursday, however, it was Mohammed Shami who broke into the famous jig to imitate and perhaps mock Cottrell when the big man was trapped in front of the stumps by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over, almost telling him to march back to the stands.

Although several watchers of the game felt Shami's actions were in bad taste and disrespectful to his army, Cottrell felt otherwise.

Taking the gesture in his stride and Cottrell chose to see the lighter side and himself took to Twitter to clear the air and ensure there was no bad blood.

Praising India's efforts with the ball, the West Indies cricketer wrote, "Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai (Imitation is the best form of flattery)."

Cricket fans in India showed respect to the player with a salute.

Earlier, Cottrell had invited two young fans to India-West Indies game after the bowler came across a video of them replicating his celebratory act on the streets.

As for India, they continued their celebrations by remaining unbeaten in the tournament after they beat West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Virat Kohli's Team India is all set to meet Eoin Morgan's England on Sunday (June 30).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram