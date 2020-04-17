BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Shelf-Isolation: Artist's Bookshelf Has a Special Coronavirus Message Hiding in Plain Site

Image credit: Instagram

Image credit: Instagram

Artist Phil Shaw, who is using his bookshelf to create awareness about the ongoing crisis.

The novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 has given sleepless nights to many with the world busy fighting virus in every way they can. A lot of people have come up with creative means to spread awareness about the deadly virus and the necessary precautions to prevent infections.

One of them is artist Phil Shaw, who is using his bookshelf to create awareness about the ongoing crisis.

Shelf isolation 2 - the story so far...

Shaw has arranged various books on a shelf. The only common thing between these books is a message of self-isolation that comes with the title of each book joined together.

Calling it “shelf isolation”, the artist shared the picture on his Instagram.

People couldn’t help themselves in appreciating the efforts of the artist for coming up with this brilliant idea and arranging them in a sequence to give out an important message.

Ever since he uploaded it, the picture has now gone viral, with people sharing it across social media platforms, gathering lakhs of views.

On reading the book titles together, one gets the message, “The English patient had caught it on the beach. I should have stayed at home she said. Now she was in quarantine in the dark house of splendid isolation”.

“Still hope springs eternal with a little bit of luck and personal hygiene. The corona book of horror stories must end soon. Always remember clean hands save lives and when in doubt don't go out!” it reads.

Going through Shaw’s profile, one can easily identify his love for books and arranging them beautifully.

