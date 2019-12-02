Shenga: Move Over Jenga, Desi Version of Popular Block Game is Here and Internet's Loving it

You might have played board games and Jenga with your buddies at home or while visiting cafes. We might grow and adopt as many foreign habits as we want to, but nothing makes us happier than having a desi version of all things possible. Be it paneer tikka pizza, or masala pasta, Indians have a jugaad version of everything around.

In a similar fashion, a Twitter user has come up with an Indian version of the popular wooden block game Jenga. The game is similar to how we play Jenga, the only difference being, instead of putting Jenga blocks, the user has used groundnuts.

He called the name 'Shenga', a Hindi name for groundnuts in a shell. He posted the picture with the caption, “Just invented this new game called Shenga.”

Just invented this new game called Shenga. pic.twitter.com/OnwLPENRnm — Ashwin Deshpande (@trollpwnde) November 29, 2019

Naturally, several Twitter users were drawn to the picture. While some hailed it the "best game ever", others called it a brilliant concept.

This is what the users commented:

The right picture looks like a meditating monk!:-) — Subhashini (@Neelavanam) November 29, 2019

Brilliant. No more Jenga for me. With shenga, I can eat my game after playing with it. — Kiran/‎کرن/किरण (@Chivas_Desi) November 30, 2019

Zenga is cultural appropriation then! — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) November 29, 2019

*whistle whistle*It takes shenga to make a star tweet — Teja (@Kadi_khichadi) November 30, 2019

The Bengaluru-based youth made many users break into laughter with his innovative skills.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.