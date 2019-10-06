Shepherd Lip-syncing to Salman Khan’s 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings a Cheer on Internet
A video of a man lip-syncing to a famous Bollywood song while shepherding a herd of sheep has struck a chord with Indians.
Screenshot from video uploaded by @pratyasharath | Rajshri.
Bollywood movies and its songs have always left a long-lasting impact on desi janta.
The vivid depiction of characters is loved by all.
People living in the country have grown up watching their favourite star portraying large than life characters.
The movies and its characters not only inspire us in every walk of life but also help us deal with situations.
In the video which has gone viral on Twitter, the man can be heard lip-syncing "Inko hum leke chale hain apne sang apni nagariya" from the song 'Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa' from the Madhuri Dixit-Salman Khan starring 1994 smash hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Shared by Pratyasha Rath @pratyasharath on the microblogging site, the video has the Twitterati going gaga over the choice of song and the scenic backdrop.
😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/df0pMMboHb— Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 1, 2019
Amused Twitter users have been pointing to the choice of the song perfectly fitting the situation. The 15-second-video has garnered over 1600 likes and 350 retweets.
“Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy,” replied a user.
Impressed by the man’s performance in the video, another user said: “Better actor than Salman for sure”.
Here are the other reactions:
October 1, 2019
.OK, I watched it four times!— One Of Four (@charlogdude) October 1, 2019
Tech in the right hands and you see magic! https://t.co/QAdeaHmR0K— हृषिकेश शिंदे (@hrishikesh1788) October 2, 2019
