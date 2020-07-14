BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Sher-locked': Netflix's Caption Contest Featuring Sherlock Holmes Sparks Lockdown Jokes

(Image credit: Twitter/ @NetflixIndia)

(Image credit: Twitter/ @NetflixIndia)

Netflix India shared an image from the series Sherlock and netizens couldn’t get enough of it.

Share this:

Netflix India is having a fun social media time during this lockdown. With a lot of audience switching to digital platforms, Netflix seems to be enjoying quite some interesting time. To make this time happier for the audience, the Twitter handle of Netflix India is asking tweeple to suggest captions for random pictures of the web series available on the platform.

On Monday, Netflix India shared an image from the series Sherlock and netizens couldn’t get enough of it. In the picture, one could see the lead character, Benedict Cumberbatch relaxing on a sofa. The picture read, “Caption this.”

Soon after, netizens showered the post with some of the funniest replies. A user related the situation to personal life and commented, “Me when my crush says hi to me and I say I'm good lmao Loudly crying face.”

Another mentioned, “No crime case in lockdown for Sherlock.” Netflix took a jibe at the comment, replying, “Sherlock work from Holmes.”

Here are some of the other interesting comments:

A user also gave a caption related to Netflix’s post a few days ago, when they asked, “If Professor was pulling off a heist and Sherlock was the detective on the case, who would win?”

The user replied on the new post, “When Sherlock knows that Netflix admin compares him with people like Professor.”

Seems like a lot of users agree to the user’s opinion about the comparison.

What do you think about the picture?

Next Story
Loading