'Sher-locked': Netflix's Caption Contest Featuring Sherlock Holmes Sparks Lockdown Jokes

Netflix India is having a fun social media time during this lockdown. With a lot of audience switching to digital platforms, Netflix seems to be enjoying quite some interesting time. To make this time happier for the audience, the Twitter handle of Netflix India is asking tweeple to suggest captions for random pictures of the web series available on the platform.

On Monday, Netflix India shared an image from the series Sherlock and netizens couldn’t get enough of it. In the picture, one could see the lead character, Benedict Cumberbatch relaxing on a sofa. The picture read, “Caption this.”

Soon after, netizens showered the post with some of the funniest replies. A user related the situation to personal life and commented, “Me when my crush says hi to me and I say I'm good lmao Loudly crying face.”

Me when my crush says hi to me and i say I'm good lmao — Prisha Jain (@prisha__jain_) July 12, 2020

Another mentioned, “No crime case in lockdown for Sherlock.” Netflix took a jibe at the comment, replying, “Sherlock work from Holmes.”

No crime case in lockdown for Sherlock. — Amit Bhatti (@amitbhatti70) July 13, 2020

Sherlock work from Holmes. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 13, 2020

Here are some of the other interesting comments:

when you have a test tomorrow but you it's too late to make a difference — Kasthury (@KasthuryBala) July 12, 2020

When I get home and remove my mask after grocery shopping. — (I'm done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) July 12, 2020

After attending online classes all day:( — Kalash (@KalashVaishnav) July 12, 2020

My Therapist after my session !! — Sau rab (@saurabhrrr) July 12, 2020

When you are waiting for the guests to leave so that you finally get to eat. — shrushtijadhav277 (@Shrushti_J277) July 12, 2020

A user also gave a caption related to Netflix’s post a few days ago, when they asked, “If Professor was pulling off a heist and Sherlock was the detective on the case, who would win?”

If Professor was pulling off a heist and Sherlock was the detective on the case, who would win? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 10, 2020

The user replied on the new post, “When Sherlock knows that Netflix admin compares him with people like Professor.”

When Sherlock knows that Netflix admin compares him with people like Professor — Prakash (@Prakash1049) July 12, 2020

Seems like a lot of users agree to the user’s opinion about the comparison.

At least someone said it.. — Ankit Asthana (@Asthana_01) July 13, 2020

You won — Tushar singh (@singhtushar78) July 12, 2020

What do you think about the picture?