Sherfane Rutherford Lifting Both IPL and PSL Trophies in a Span of One Week Has Baffled Cricket Fans

Sherfane Rutherford is everywhere.

Karachi Kings, on Tuesday, were crowned the champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Babar Azam's (63 off 49) heroics with the bat helped his team register a comfortable victory over Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. Chasing Lahore's 134 for seven wickets, Karachi finished the business with eight balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Notably, this was the first time ever Karachi lifted the trophy since the inception of PSL. But for the Caribbean cricketer Sherfane Rutherford, it's an entirely different story.

Rutherford, who was part of the winning Karachi squad in PSL on November 17, had earlier lifted the trophy for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League where the Men in Blue defeated Delhi Capitals in the big finals on November 10.

Although the 22-year-old cricketer didn't feature in a single match for MI, the fact that he was part of two big wins in two T20 leagues within a span of 7 days wasn't lost on anyone.

Sherfane Rutherford become IPL and PSL winner within 7 days. pic.twitter.com/2IcYTJM3Nz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 18, 2020

Sherfane Rutherford Won both IPL & PSL inside 7 days.Whattaa lucky guy !! — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) November 17, 2020

Part of me is disappointed Sherfane Rutherford isn't going to the Lanka Premier League to try and claim a 3rd T20 title in the space of a month — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) November 17, 2020

Earlier, Rutherford made headlines after he was spotted wearing gloves of Mumbai Indians franchise from the Indian Premier League while batting for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League.

Rutherford playing for Karachi Kings Used the Gloves he got from Mumbai Indians. #IPL #PSL pic.twitter.com/LHX0NvD9TW — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) November 15, 2020

The hawk-eyed cricket fans soon took to microblogging site Twitter to report the apparent gaffe by the cricketer. Several memes and jokes were made at the expense of PSL and the Karachi team.

The West Indian cricketer was also snapped wearing a Mumbai Indians sweatshirt and face mask upon his arrival in Pakistan.