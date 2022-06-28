'She's a 10 But' is the Newest Meme to Flood the Internet and it Gets Full Marks

The latest trend that’s got TikTok in a spin is the “she’s a 10 but” challenge, and its “he’s a 10 but” variant. In this trend, lovers rate their partner on a scale of one to 10, adding a flaw, a weakness or a quirk that seemingly makes them a little less perfect. Already buzzing for a few weeks on TikTok, and with several million views, the game is now spreading to Twitter, where it is becoming a kind of meme. More and more users are challenging their friends and followers by proposing to rate imaginary partners. Among the avalanche of tweets, there are all manner of often improbable defects and qualities referencing everything from a pigeon cage on the balcony to family showers, or clichés like “she’s a 10 but doesn’t know how to park a car.” Web users are having a field day with quips like “She’s a 10 but she gets a tattoo or dyes her hair instead of going to a therapist” or “She’s a 10 but she believes in horoscopes and astrology.”

More than a simple game, in a society that’s in constant pursuit of perfection, and where representations of couples on social networks are either idyllic or catastrophic, this trend sets out to embrace imperfection. Even if the basic criterion — the “10” rating — remains an allusion to physical attractiveness and the defects or qualities spotlighted are mainly humorous, this trend shows young people are talking about their own limits, and how a partner might make them open up to others and accept a larger range of “flaws.”

After all, nobody’s perfect.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.