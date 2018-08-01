GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'She’s Possessed, Call the Priest': Can You Guess The Movie Names From the New 'Film Plot in Five Words' Challenge?

"The machine came back."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
'She's Possessed, Call the Priest': Can You Guess The Movie Names From the New 'Film Plot in Five Words' Challenge?
"The machine came back."
The Oscars is to movies what the World Cup is to football. And while the Oscars may be over for 2018 and the newest nominations only come out in a year -all the winning movies are eternal.

The Academy Awards yesterday started a Twitter challenge, where fans were asked to summarize the plot of their favorite film in five words. This was similar to an already existing challenge, "Explain a film plot badly."

And the internet responded with some of the most amazing descriptions of film plots that you could think of.















 





















While most of these like Terminator, The Exorcist, Inception andThe Breakfast Club can be guessed - some of them get a little bizzare - Can you guess what the movies are?













Especially in the cases of Matt Damon, it could be any movie.

Continuing this thread, people are trying to start their own versions in India - for Bollywood.









What other movies can be described in five words?

