'She’s Possessed, Call the Priest': Can You Guess The Movie Names From the New 'Film Plot in Five Words' Challenge?

Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words.

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2018

Machine sent back to kill. https://t.co/5d2BhHj5YW — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 31, 2018



Dinosaur theme park! Wait... oops. https://t.co/LNQvxOBbfT

— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) July 31, 2018

princess rides scooter around Rome https://t.co/FdQDYwle6W — Rachel King (@rachelking) July 31, 2018



Made an offer; he refused. https://t.co/UIWQY3D30i

— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 31, 2018

She’s possessed, call the priest — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 1, 2018

terrifying rabbit teaches time travel https://t.co/CzRQV8Xgxk — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 1, 2018

A dream within a dream pic.twitter.com/1bFKHdBuU8 — Ben (@benalier) July 31, 2018

Telegenic people own competing bookstores. https://t.co/s75wW4WYeQ



— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 31, 2018

Forget it Jake, it’s Chinatown — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) July 31, 2018

Five teens who got Detention. pic.twitter.com/7PPVNgtRnP



— Jessie McFadden (@JessTheBud) July 31, 2018

Alien charms kids, phones home — Marc Duvoisin (@MarcDuvoisin) July 31, 2018

Surely you can’t be serious? https://t.co/lx7Vqr1pju



— Jay Woods (@JayWoods3) July 31, 2018

Half of the universe died — Mateo_7777 (@Weeine_Butt777) July 31, 2018



Okay, let’s play. Taking a cue from @TheAcademy, share the plot of your favorite Hindi movie in five words.

I’ll start:

Old tycoon shaves his moustache.#HindiMovieIn5Words



— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 1, 2018

Father tries everything for constipation.#HindiMovieIn5Words — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 1, 2018



Vidya Bagchi is not pregnant. #HindiMovieIn5Words

— Madan Chopra (@mpmainka) August 1, 2018

The Oscars is to movies what the World Cup is to football. And while the Oscars may be over for 2018 and the newest nominations only come out in a year -all the winning movies are eternal.The Academy Awards yesterday started a Twitter challenge, where fans were asked to summarize the plot of their favorite film in five words. This was similar to an already existing challenge, " Explain a film plot badly ."And the internet responded with some of the most amazing descriptions of film plots that you could think of.While most of these like Terminator, The Exorcist, Inception andThe Breakfast Club can be guessed - some of them get a little bizzare - Can you guess what the movies are?Especially in the cases of Matt Damon, it could be any movie.Continuing this thread, people are trying to start their own versions in India - for Bollywood.What other movies can be described in five words?