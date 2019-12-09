Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Shhhh': Did Kesrick Williams Mimic Kohli's 'Silent Celebration' After Dismissing Him in Second T20I?

The on-going saga between Kohli and Windies pacer Kesrick Williams is a rivalry for ages.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
'Shhhh': Did Kesrick Williams Mimic Kohli's 'Silent Celebration' After Dismissing Him in Second T20I?
Image credits: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi | @iamzakirHasain (Twitter).

Oh, how the tables have turned.

It's no longer India Vs West Indies, for Virat Kohli and Kesrick Williams' on-field "rivalry" has been a sight to behold for cricket fans in the on-going saga between the two in the underway T20I series in India.

On Friday, Indian skipper Kohli looked every bit in his element and propelled India to victory in a stunning run chase with an unbeaten knock of 94 that included six maximums.

But perhaps the most memorable shot of the day came when he sent Windies bowler Kesrick Williams out of the park in the 16th over.

Impressed by his own shot, a dramatic Kohli mimicked Williams' signature celebration when he took out his "notebook" and ticked off Williams from his list. This, of course, was in response to Williams celebrating Kohli's wicket in a one-off T20I match back in 2017.

Come second T20I on Sunday, bowling first, Williams returned the favour by halting Kohli from shifting gears, when the latter cut one of the deliveries to backward point. Kohli was undone for 19.

Not carrying his "notebook" to Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium this time around, Williams had a rather subdued celebration - one that reminded the fans of Kohli's famous "silent treatment" from the past. Many others felt Williams' "shhhing" gesture was simply out of respect for the run machine.

Nonetheless, with a finger on his lips, Williams not only "silenced" Kohli but a packed stadium went really quiet as the dangerous batsman walked back to the dugout.

Of course, the watchers, even those from India, appreciated the light-hearted banter and continuing drama between Kohli and Williams.

Meanwhile, in a post-match interview after the first T20I, Kohli had asserted that the banter was all in good spirit. "There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi," Kohli said on Friday.

