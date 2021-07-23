Shikhar Dhawan Celebrating Toss Win With 'Thigh Five' Against SL Has Fans in Splits

India’s limited-overs skipper Shikhar Dhawan brought the social media alive when he won the toss in the third and final ODI contest against Sri Lanka on Friday. Dhawan, who lost the toss on both occasions in the first and second ODI, broke the jinx when he came out for the toss with the Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka. It’s worth reminding that India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 ahead of the final contest and even winning the toss means a lot for Team India’s captain.

As soon as he was informed that he had won the toss, Dhawan broke into thigh-five celebrations, something that has been his trademark every time he pouches an opponent’s catch.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating toss win with a thigh five sums up India's luck in the toss.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 23, 2021

#SLvINDShikhar Dhawan celebrating with his typical thigh high gesture is telling of what winning the toss means to us right now:pic.twitter.com/fMXdDkWBDM— Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) July 23, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan's celebration after winning the toss finally. pic.twitter.com/5V0NpLr2Yq— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2021

Winning toss isn't that difficult when captain is Shikhar Dhawan— Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) July 23, 2021

What a way to celebrate winning the toss at an international match 🏏😂 #SLvIND @ThePapareSports @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/KFBTDbjZmF— Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) July 23, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his toss win with a thigh five 😀😂😂😂India bat first ❤️😎#INDvSL — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) July 23, 2021

So Shikhar Dhawan wins the toss today and celebrates it with a thigh five! 😂 #INDvSL— Kiran (@inquisitivekidd) July 23, 2021

Notably, on both the previous occasions, Team India were put to bowl first after the visitors lost the toss. On Friday, however, Dhawan chose to bat first after the incredible celebration.

Coming back to action, India got off to a flying start before captain Dhawan got undone in the third over for 13 by Dushmantha Chameera. The southpaw tried to drive the ball angling away from him and Dhawan ended up edging to the wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka.

