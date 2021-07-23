CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Shikhar Dhawan Celebrating Toss Win With 'Thigh Five' Against SL Has Fans in Splits
2-MIN READ

Shikhar Dhawan Celebrating Toss Win With 'Thigh Five' Against SL Has Fans in Splits

Shikhar Dhawan, who is Team India's limited-overs captain, had earlier lost tosses in both the first and second ODI contests against Sr Lanka.

India’s limited-overs skipper Shikhar Dhawan brought the social media alive when he won the toss in the third and final ODI contest against Sri Lanka on Friday. Dhawan, who lost the toss on both occasions in the first and second ODI, broke the jinx when he came out for the toss with the Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka. It’s worth reminding that India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 ahead of the final contest and even winning the toss means a lot for Team India’s captain.

As soon as he was informed that he had won the toss, Dhawan broke into thigh-five celebrations, something that has been his trademark every time he pouches an opponent’s catch.

Notably, on both the previous occasions, Team India were put to bowl first after the visitors lost the toss. On Friday, however, Dhawan chose to bat first after the incredible celebration.

Coming back to action, India got off to a flying start before captain Dhawan got undone in the third over for 13 by Dushmantha Chameera. The southpaw tried to drive the ball angling away from him and Dhawan ended up edging to the wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka.

You can catch all the live updates here.

first published:July 23, 2021, 15:53 IST