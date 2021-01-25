Shikhar Dhawan Feeding Birds in Varanasi Lands Boatman in Soup, Fans Remind Him of Bird Flu

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's recent outing in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has seemingly created a stir on social media and outside after Dhawan was seen recently seen feeding birds during a boat ride in the city.

Sharing a photo from the trip, Dhawan wrote: "Happiness is feeding birds."

While fans were excited to see him in their backyard, others promptly reminded Dhawan of the bird flu scare that has been confirmed in at least six states of India.

"Be careful, bird flu is on the rise," wrote many. "Bird flu is spreading, don't share photos, sir."

But it wasn't just limited to fans warning the cricketer against the new menace in the world that is already down with coronavirus pandemic.

The District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma told ANI that action would be taken against the boatman but not the tourist.

"It was made clear by the police and the administration to the boatmen that they should not allow the tourists on their boat to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice and they will be asked as to why their license should not be cancelled... No action will be taken against the tourists," Sharma was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has been confirmed in 'poultry birds' in six states -- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. In India, bird flu is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during winter months between September and March.

In a statement, the FSSAI said it has issued the guidance document titled 'Safe handling, processing and consumption of poultry meat and eggs during bird flu outbreak' suggesting precautions to be taken at retail meat shops, and by consumers and those hanlding/ processing poultry meat.

According to the regulator, bird flu is an infection caused by avian influenza viruses. These flu viruses occur naturally among birds. Wild birds worldwide carry the viruses in their intestines, but usually do not get sick from them. However, bird flu is very contagious among birds and can make some domesticated birds, including chicken and ducks, very sick and kill them.

Suggesting major "dos and don'ts", the FSSAI advised consumers not to eat half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken and also not keep raw meat in open as well as not have direct contact with raw meat. It also said that people should not have direct contact with birds in the infected areas, avoid touching dead birds with bare hands and use mask/ gloves at the time of handling raw chicken.

You can read all the guidelines related to poultry and consumption of meat, eggs here.