Shikhar Dhawan Has a Hidden Talent That You Were Probably Not Aware of

After a hectic schedule, it is easy to understand the every-so-busy life of cricketers.

Playing one match after another, with a constant need to stay in form, leaves very little time to relax for these cricket stars.

However, despite being caught up with various professional engagements, these stars never miss a chance to surprise their fans. And this is what happened recently, when Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to post a video on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The cricketer posted a video of him playing a flute, and captioned it, “A fresh start… Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss.”

Among the lush green trees and beautiful water waves, the cricketer can be seen playing the flute in the morning hours, before shooting off for the day. The video has left his fans surprised, who couldn’t control themselves from complementing the star.

It also needs to be noted that the left-handed batsman has been learning the art of playing the flute for the past three years.

In a Twitter video shared last year, the cricketer wrote:

“Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started (sic).”

