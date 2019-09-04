Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Shikhar Dhawan Has a Hidden Talent That You Were Probably Not Aware of

Among the lush green trees and beautiful water waves, the cricketer can be seen playing the flute in the morning hours, before shooting off for the day.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shikhar Dhawan Has a Hidden Talent That You Were Probably Not Aware of
Screenshot from video uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.
Loading...

After a hectic schedule, it is easy to understand the every-so-busy life of cricketers.

Playing one match after another, with a constant need to stay in form, leaves very little time to relax for these cricket stars.

However, despite being caught up with various professional engagements, these stars never miss a chance to surprise their fans. And this is what happened recently, when Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to post a video on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The cricketer posted a video of him playing a flute, and captioned it, “A fresh start… Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss.”

Among the lush green trees and beautiful water waves, the cricketer can be seen playing the flute in the morning hours, before shooting off for the day. The video has left his fans surprised, who couldn’t control themselves from complementing the star.

It also needs to be noted that the left-handed batsman has been learning the art of playing the flute for the past three years.

In a Twitter video shared last year, the cricketer wrote:

“Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started (sic).”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram