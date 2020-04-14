BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Volunteers & Helps Raise Funds for Strays During Covid-19 Lockdown

Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. (AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. (AFP)

The Indian batsman who is known to be an animal lover requested people to take care of animals and lauded volunteers who are feeding animals at such sensitive times.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Even though people are suffering during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, let's not forget that stray animals at this time are also severely affected.

While everyone is donating and helping as much as they can, one can take a cue from Shikhar Dhawan who donated to PAWSITIVE HEARTS. The initiative launched by PFA (People For Animals) works tirelessly in order to help the overcome starvation among animals.

The Indian batsman who is known to be an animal lover requested people to take care of animals and lauded volunteers who are feeding animals at such sensitive times.

PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched in order to overcome the problem of starvation among animals.

"During this crisis of COVID-19 lockdown, animals which were dependent on restaurants, street vendors and us, are fighting a tough battle for their survival as they aren't able to get food or fodder and water," said PFA in a statement.

"We are managing to create feeding setups pan India and create a donor base through which we will be purchasing the food and fodder for the same and will be sending it to the feeders who need them," it added.

"People For Animals will be the platform for the organisations and independent samaritans who are looking for food for feeding animals. They can contact" and will together solve the problem of animal feeding," PFA said.

Let us all join our hands and spread some positivity and a sense of belongingness towards these unheard living beings, who are fighting their own battle.

