Shikhar Dhawan Trolled For His Special Appearance During First T20 Match

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's special appearance at Vizag caught the fancy of many cricket fans.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Photo tweeted by Shikhar Dhawan / @AskRishabh | Twitter
Social media came down heavily on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and pacer Umesh Yadav after India lost a thrilling T20I match against Australia at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Dhoni was criticised for his slow innings of 29 runs off 37 balls while Yadav was on the receiving end for conceding the winning runs in the final over of the first T20 match.

But even before the two were put under the scanner, Shikhar Dhawan's special appearance at Vizag caught the fancy of many cricket fans.

The "Gabbar" of the Indian team, who was rested during the first clash, entered the ground to hand Dhoni a new bat. Though his entry was met with loud cheer on the ground, netizens were quick to pull up Indian opener's tweet from Saturday where he shared a photograph of himself toiling at the practice session.




Twitter being Twitter did the rest.






















Put in to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, India finished with a below-par score of 126 for the loss of 7 wickets, with top scores coming from KL Rahul 50 (36), Dhoni 29 (37), and Virat Kohli 24 (17).

In what seemed like an easy chase, Australia lost a wicket too many at regular intervals and needed 14 runs to win in the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins kept their nerve as Richardson picked up eight runs off the first four balls of Yadav's over.

Cummins took strike needing 6 runs off the last 2 balls. A wide delivery by Umesh Yadav was punished through the covers for four.

With two runs needed off the last ball, Cummins hit the ball down the wicket, and the Australian batsmen scrambled home to pick up a nail-biting win.

The two nations will meet for the next T20I encounter on Wednesday, February 27.
Loading...
