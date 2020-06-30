Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Stars Who Were Big on TikTok

Popular video sharing app TikTok was among the 59 apps banned by the government of India on Monday. The app was the hot spot for a number of social media influencers, who had a following in millions.

The ban will see not only a dearth in the influencers’ online fraternity but also several top Bollywood actors and singers. The massively popular application enabled stars like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Badshah and Sunny Leone to interact with fans and share glimpses of day to day activities online.

With Tiktok banned now, here are a few stars who were very active on the app and enjoyed a handsome following.

Shilpa Shetty

The fitness queen of the B Town, Shilpa was extremely famous on Tiktok. She used to perform a variety of videos and upload extensively. With occasional features from husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, her handle had 19.4 million followers.

Riteish Deshmukh

The Masti franchise star was one of the most active B’wood faces on the app. In several of his videos, wife and actor Genelia D’Souza would pair up with him to shoot comic dubbed videos. He had a massive 15.9 million followers.

Shahid Kapoor

The Kabir Singh of Bollywood used to sing duets, shoot mirror selfies and a lot more on TikTok. He had 935.1 K followers on the video sharing platform.

Neha Kakkar

The hit track producing machine of Hindi film industry, NEha boasted of 17.1 million supporters on the app. The singer maintains a very heart to heart connection with her fans and does not think twice before shedding off her celebrity image.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Kick actress is one of the long-time users of TikTok. In 2019, she was the top celebrity among the actors revealed by the TikTok Rewind campaign 2019. She enamoured her fans with dance videos and funny skits.