Shilpa Shetty to Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Bollywood Stars Who Sow, Grow and Harvest their Food

Away from the blitz life of showbiz, luxurious mansions and parties, some actors turn to farming and growing their own fresh produce at their homes and lands. It is a refreshing way to stay in touch with your roots by sowing, tilling and harvesting fruits and vegetables. These Indian actors took farming and hence, proved that it is a way of life and not just an occupation.

Nawazuddin Siddhiqui

The versatile actor belongs to a simple farmer family from Uttar Pradesh. On his Instagram, he still shares posts about his life in Uttar Pradesh where he works on farms when he is not acting. He has devoted more than 20 years of his life to farming. Check out the videos below:

Dharmendra

During lockdown, the He-man of Bollywood spent his time doing organic farming and growing fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, broccoli and eggplant. The actor keeps his fans updated with his farming life where he can be seen showing off his recent produce or looking after a mango plant or feeding animals.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty makes it a point to take her son along with her and teach him how to grow fruits and vegetables without using artificial fertilizers. The actress took up farming a few years ago and now also grows the fresh produce at her home.

Preity Zinta

The dimple girl also took to social media to show her fans her organic farming harvest and revealed that she learned organic farming from her mother. On Twitter, she can be seen growing capsicums and tomatoes.

Ghar ki kheti How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me & for inspiring me to grow our own vegetables. I’m on top of the world right now, yet I’ve never felt so close to Mother Earth ❤️ #Jaimatadi #organicgardening #shimlamirchi #Ting pic.twitter.com/IkAE26Go5C — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 30, 2020

R Madhavan

“Truly vocal for Local! #RMadhavan converts a sterile land into lush green coconut field and provide employment opportunities to the locals in Tamil Nadu,” shared Filmfare Twitter handle.

Truly vocal for local! #RMadhavan converts a sterile land into a lush green coconut field and provides employment opportunities to the locals in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/0PU2dWfnkk — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 11, 2020

Recently, R Madhavan shared the news that he purchased a barren piece of land in Tamil Nadu and converted it to a lush green coconut farm which took almost five years of hard work. He also shared that they used modern, organic, and ancient methods to rejuvenate the soil.

Rajesh Kumar

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai startook up zero-budget spiritual farming. The technique rejects chemicals for organic alternatives and turned Barma into a smart village.

Growing your own food is an art after all!