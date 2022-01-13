Shimla to Banihal, Indian Railways Share Stunning Visuals of Snow-clad Stations

The Northern parts of India comprising the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) are currently adorned with fresh seasonal snow, and it looks no less than a fairyland. The contrast arising from the white snow makes even the most basic things look aesthetic. Therefore, when it comes to the mighty Indian Railways, the scenario is simply out of this world. Rightly so, the Ministry of Railways recently flaunted its locomotives running on tracks immersed in thick sheets of snow. One video shared by the Ministry is of the widely popular Kalka-Shimla rail route. Built in 1898, the route is recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site. In the video, the special toy train is passing through one of the tunnels on the route.

Sharing the video, the Ministry of Railways, in the caption, wrote, “A breath-taking view of the world-famous Kalka-Shimla rail route: The special passenger toy train passing through tunnel number 91 near Taradevi station on the UNESCO-declared heritage ‘Kalka-Shimla’ route remains the centre of attraction for the tourists.”

Take a look:

विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य:यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज 'कालका-शिमला' रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

The second video comes from the Sadura Railway Station, where a train can be seen arriving at the platform covered with a thick layer of snow. The train itself is wearing a blanket of snow over its roof. The caption coupled with the video read, “The breath-taking view of the snow-clad train entering snow-covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla- Banihal section.”

Watch the video here:

The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

Another fall of snow was captured and shared by the Ministry of Railways, where a soft layer is seen covering every inch of the Banihal station in the Kashmir valley.

A mesmerising view of the snow clad mountains from the #Banihal station of #KashmirValley, covered in a blanket of freshly fallen #snow. pic.twitter.com/6n9YL2YVpv— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 12, 2022

Indian Railways is efficient with its functioning and makes sure that the tracks are good to roll on without disturbing the snow-laden aesthetics of the place. This is how they remove the snow, just enough to reveal the tracks.

Are you as mesmerised as we are?

