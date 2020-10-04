'Shining Armour': Varanasi Woman Designs Special Ornaments to Ensure Women's Safety

Women will no longer be wearing ornaments only to enhance their beauty but also to ensure their safety. The fear associated with protecting ornaments will now be put to rest as in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, a special device has been created for ensuring womens safety.

The device will be installed in women's ornaments and will protect them as well as their jewellery.

Varanasi's Shyam Chaurasia and Delhi's Rachna Rajendran have designed "women's safety jewellery" to stop molestation and other crimes against women.

Rachna Rajendran told IANS, "This safety device has been specially designed to prevent incidents of molestation and rape against women in the country. The device will be attached via Bluetooth by putting it inside the ornament. If a woman is in trouble, by pressing the button in the ornament it will give her location on the contact numbers of both the police and family members so that the women in distress can be protected."

She explained that one of its useful features is that it works well even when it is placed inside the screen-lock of the mobile phone or a wallet. "If someone snatches your ornament, it will immediately trace the suspect's location. It is an easy-to-use gadget," she added.

Young scientist Shyam Chaurasia said, "Whenever late-night working women get into trouble, molesters snatch their mobile phones and wallets. By pressing the device in the ornament, the Bluetooth attached will start working. It works within a range of 3 to 5 metres. This device will protect the woman as well as her ornament. It contains a Bluetooth module and a chargeable battery which lasts nearly 10 hours. This jewellery has been named "Women safety anti-teasing jewellery". It took 2-3 months to build this device and costs nearly Rs 900. It is completely ï¿½Made in India'."

Gorakhpur's Vir Bahadur Singh Planetarium, Scientific Officer Mahadev Pandey said, "It is a good gadget. It can be effective for safety of women. The trial of this technology will be carried out by the government."

BHU Professor and Coordinator of Innovation Centre Manish Arora said, "This is a brave effort, however it will succeed only if carried out in collaboration with an industry. Right now there are many major corporate jewellers and contacting them could be beneficial. Innovation is there with a Bluetooth device attached in the jewellery. On pressing the button when in trouble, an alert is received by the person's family. It is a prudent attempt at women's safety but it is equally important to take this innovation to the market."