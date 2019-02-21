Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
Paul Coxon (a PHD in physics, and physicist at the University of Cambridge) on Twitter, admitted his brain freeze in a post that had thousands of people from around the world chiming in with stories of when they found themselves at a loss for words.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
It doesn't matter if it's a simple word or a complex one, but it's one you know, and forgetting it at that crucial moment has you silently opening and closing your mouth like a goldfish or worse, stammering like a buffoon, and gone is your moment of intellectual victory.
Well, if it's any consolation, it happens to the best and brightest of us, as recently admitted by Paul Coxon (a PHD in physics, and physicist at the University of Cambridge) on Twitter, in a post that had thousands of people from around the world chiming in with stories of when they found themselves at a loss for words.
Hello my name is Paul, I have a PhD in physics and thanks to a random brain freeze forgot the word for photon so had to call it a “shiny crumb” in front of my colleagues 😐— Paul Coxon (@paulcoxon) February 18, 2019
In his post, Coxon admitted that during a conversation with his colleagues, he, a physicist in materials science, couldn't recall the word 'photo' and after much internal struggle, ended up calling the light particle a 'shiny crumb'. People were quick to sympathise and share stories of their own 'most embarrassing moments'.
Hello my name is Sue. I have a PhD and a career in landscape archaeology and thanks to a random brain freeze forgot the word for trowel so had to describe it as ‘a digging implement’ to an archaeologist colleague 😬— Prof Susan Oosthuizen (@DrSueOosthuizen) February 18, 2019
Hi. I’m Elizabeth. I have a First Class BA(Hons) and thanks to a random brain freeze forgot my husband’s name when introducing him to the Chairman of the Board of the company at which I worked.— Elizabeth Cottuli (@cuigcead) February 18, 2019
I don't have a PHD in anything, forgot the name for a young horse, so called it a horseling which I'm gonna continue with.— dan barrett (@danbarrett6) February 18, 2019
Hello. My name is Haley, and I am mere weeks away from obtaining my PhD in U.S. History. I once saw a sign that said 'Garfield monument', and was excited to see a monument to that rascal cat. Naturally, it was for the former president.— H. Gienow-McConnell (@HaleyAnnGM) February 18, 2019
My people.— DragonSlayer (@eastrockpark) February 18, 2019
I once forgot the word "table" and called it flat surface with legs. The person I was talking with knew what I meant as she is one of my people too.
One of my cleverest and most fabulous friends at university (now PhD in neuroscience) once forgot the word for what she wanted in a restaurant and tried to explain with “like a really REALLY wet salad”.— Wesley Mallin (@wesleymallin) February 18, 2019
Soup.
She wanted soup.
Hello, im Sue, I'm a horticulturist, almost with a PhD in gardens, and I got my organisms and orgasms mixed up in front of a large group of 18 year old boys. 😶— Suzanne Moss (@Sue__Moss) February 18, 2019
I forgot the word ‘articulate’ in an interview for a voluntary post and instead said ‘I’m good at saying things’. I am a criminal barrister— Kathy Hirst (@kathy_hirst) February 18, 2019
