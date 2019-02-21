LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads

Paul Coxon (a PHD in physics, and physicist at the University of Cambridge) on Twitter, admitted his brain freeze in a post that had thousands of people from around the world chiming in with stories of when they found themselves at a loss for words.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
We've all been there: in the middle of a lively discussion, a memorized speech, a contentious argument, just as you're about to blow your audience/opponent's mind with a brilliantly articulated, well-thought out point, you suddenly and completely forget a vital word; you know precisely what it means, it's right there on the tip of your tongue, but you can't remember the word itself. And crash, your entire train of thought derails.

It doesn't matter if it's a simple word or a complex one, but it's one you know, and forgetting it at that crucial moment has you silently opening and closing your mouth like a goldfish or worse, stammering like a buffoon, and gone is your moment of intellectual victory.

Well, if it's any consolation, it happens to the best and brightest of us, as recently admitted by Paul Coxon (a PHD in physics, and physicist at the University of Cambridge) on Twitter, in a post that had thousands of people from around the world chiming in with stories of when they found themselves at a loss for words.




In his post, Coxon admitted that during a conversation with his colleagues, he, a physicist in materials science, couldn't recall the word 'photo' and after much internal struggle, ended up calling the light particle a 'shiny crumb'. People were quick to sympathise and share stories of their own 'most embarrassing moments'.

























