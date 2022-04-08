Shiny Legs or White Paint? Internet is Again Going Crazy Over This 2016 Picture

The internet keeps on giving mind-bending, wild, and wonderful gifts. Back in 2016, the internet stood divided over a picture wherein a woman’s legs appear to be immersed in white paint to some, while, all-oiled up and shiny to others. The ‘Shiny legs’ optical illusion photo has made its way back.

But to everyone’s surprise, the weirdly glossy look of the legs was an illusion, accidentally created by Instagram user Hunter Culverhouse.

After unintentionally creating the optical illusion, Culverhouse snapped a photo of her legs and posted it on Instagram.

“I was finishing off some art homework and had some white paint left on my brush and just decided to draw random lines, I had no intentions of making it look shiny,” speaking to a media house Culverhouse had expressed.

Culverhouse, the creator of the picture, has claimed that she did not make such a picture intentionally. Rather, she was running a random brush with the paint left after the art class and such white paint stripes were formed on her feet. These marks became such that at first glance they became optical illusions. Realizing this, the woman shared the picture on Instagram, which instigated a debate across the internet. People got divided about the picture and a long debate broke out on the site itself.

Initially, many were confused, but soon after Culverhouse cleared the confusion, many were amazed to see it. The answer is white paint and not an oily sheen.

