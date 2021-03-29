Ship Stocked with Sex Toys Among Those Stuck in Suez Canal Traffic Jam

By now, everyone knows what is happening at the Suez Canal. It turns out, a ship with hundreds of sex toys is among the many vessels that are unable to pass owing to the blockade at the canal. Consequently, the sex toys are being delayed from reaching their recipients. A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said. The container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam.

Dutch company EDC Retail says it is annoying that its products are stranded and that the company is losing millions because the products can’t be moved or restocked.

EDC Retail is one of the biggest online sex toy shops in Netherlands and Belgium and really needs to restock its products after selling out over Valentine’s Day and Christmas. However, this has been stopped by the Suez Canal blockage.

The company said that there are nearly 20 containers full of dildos, vibrators and male masturbators.

The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted in the region and kicked up sands along the banks. The narrow waterway and the difficulty in navigating due to poor visibility resulted in the crew losing control of the ship which careened sideways into a sandy embankment. Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Wednesday.

The ship called ‘Ever Given’, en route to Rotterdam, Netherlands, from China is about a quarter mile long (400 meters). The ship’s size could be comprehended by the fact that it weighs 200,000 metric tons, which puts an end to efforts to dig it out. The containers atop the ship are as high as a 12-story building.

The massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week “has turned" but is not yet afloat, a spokesman for the vessel’s owner told AFP Monday.

The official from Shoei Kisen said the Ever Given was “stuck at an angle of 30 degrees towards the canal but that has eased," adding that the ship “has turned" but it “is not afloat."

“A total of 11 tug boats have been pulling Ever Given since this morning," he added.

The spokesman, who declined to give his name, said there has been damage sustained by the ship on its bow when it got stuck “but no new damage has been reported."

(With inputs from agencies)