Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will always be remembered by millions of people due to the hard work and sacrifices she made to become a weightlifter. The entire nation was indeed proud when she lifted a total of 202 kg in the women’s 49 kg category and won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. After returning from Tokyo, the 26-year-old weightlifter went in search of the truck drivers who ferried her to reach her Sports Academy in Imphal.

On Thursday, Mirabai’s family felicitated the truck drivers at their residence in her village. “I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessings. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I am looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now,” Mirabai Chanu told Hindustan times.

She gifted shirts, Manipuri scarves and a full-course lunch to around 150 truck drivers and helpers. Mirabai’s home is situated more than 25 km from the Khuman Lampak sports complex. Due to financial crunch, she took lifts from trucks carrying sand to Imphal.

Her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi told India Today: “Most of the trucks that come from Etham Moirangpurel area passes through our village. The truck drivers would stop at our tea shop and picked up my daughter on most days."

Filmmaker-farmer Naorem Mohen has shared a few photos of Mirabai and truckers who helped. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sports Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the city. These truck drivers gave her lift everyday. Today she rewarded these truck drivers.”

Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sport Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the City. These truck drivers gave her lift everyday. Today she rewarded these truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/9WegUkwjkz— Naorem Mohen (@laimacha) August 5, 2021

Mirabai has spoken about the difficulties she faced during her training period. She revealed that she had not eaten for two days prior to her competition because she needed to strictly control her diet for her competition category.

While Speaking to News18.com about her future plans of winning the gold medal, she said, “I will start training as early as possible. I worked five years for this silver medal and now I am left with just three years to target the gold. I want to enjoy life but I want to focus on my target and would definitely want to change the colour of my medal in Paris."

