Shivam Dube Roasted With Memes as CSK All-rounder Leaks 25 Runs in Penultimate Over

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was belted all across the park when he has summoned to bowl the penultimate over of IPL 2022 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Chennai had piled up an impressive 210 in the first innings. 34 runs were needed in 12 balls. Dube hadn’t bowled a single delivery in the entire match. Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni were subjected to length balls, one after another, as the two batters smoked the all-rounder with ease at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Was Ravindra Jadeja’s gamble to introduce Dube so late in the match a disastrous call? Sunil Gavaskar seated in the commentary box thought so. “He has played a fair bit of limited-overs cricket and he is still bowling those length balls. He is going to get punished. Of course, it’s not fair that somebody who has not bowled so far is given the 19th over when the batsmen are looking to play the shots," Gavaskar said in astonishment.

Fans, on the other hand, thronged Twitter to roast Dube who made a mess with the ball after playing an important knock of 49 for CSK earlier in the day.

If Shivam Dube is your death bowler in a crunch chase then not even God can save you.— The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) March 31, 2022

Thala dhoni gave tips to shivam dube before that memorable over Rest is history pic.twitter.com/h5XM0VprSf— . (@82_notout) March 31, 2022

keep shivam dube out of our fkcing bowling pic.twitter.com/e6DZohFNVm— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 31, 2022

* CSK Fans :When Shivam When Shivam Dube Batting Dube Bowling pic.twitter.com/RRt6qcBGhG — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) March 31, 2022

Giving 19th over to Shivam Dube is like making a joke on Will Smith's wife after watching Oscars— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2022

In search of We lost diamondchoker Lord ShardulShivam Dube #CSk pic.twitter.com/p4rR3mZFZT— Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) March 31, 2022

Dhoni to Shivam Dube in dressing room#CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/s6LZAIWUHa— abbhhiiiiiiii (@abbhhiiiiiii) March 31, 2022

Lucknow seeing Shivam Dube bowl the 19th. pic.twitter.com/Al0IN1ftKT— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2022

Shivam Dube batting.. and bowling.. pic.twitter.com/q85w69odsO— Comedian Praveen (@Comedy_Praveen) March 31, 2022

Csk on their way to victoryLe shivam dube: pic.twitter.com/60lrgqT5Kg — sadness ka shikar // Aditya// inactive (@4byes) March 31, 2022

lmao, crowd was singing "Haan Doobey, haan Doobey, haan Doobey" as Shivam Dube was bowling — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) March 31, 2022

With only 9 runs required after Dube’s forgetful over, Lucknow Super Giants completed the formalities with three deliveries to spare and six wickets in their kitty.

