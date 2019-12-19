As Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern over India's 'Soul', Shivraj Chouhan Asks Him about 'Seoul'

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took to Twitter to mock at Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the government's crackdown on the same.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is in South Korea as part of an official delegation, wrote on Twitter, "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul."

In no time, Chouhan hit back saying, "Worried about India’s Soul? Btw, How’s Seoul?"

Earlier, Gandhi had said he had an 'intensive discussion' on the recent Indian state of affairs with South Korean PM Lee Nak-yon in Seoul.

As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries. pic.twitter.com/0ILEg5j20Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2019

The war of words between the two leaders has garnered over 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in a matter a few hours.

