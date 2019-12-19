As Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern over India's 'Soul', Shivraj Chouhan Asks Him about 'Seoul'
The war of words was quick enough to garner over 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.
(Image credits: Twitter)
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took to Twitter to mock at Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the government's crackdown on the same.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is in South Korea as part of an official delegation, wrote on Twitter, "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul."
This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests.To do so is an insult to India’s soul.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019
In no time, Chouhan hit back saying, "Worried about India’s Soul? Btw, How’s Seoul?"
Worried about India’s Soul? Btw, How’s Seoul? https://t.co/n7vKBMmBxJ— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 19, 2019
Earlier, Gandhi had said he had an 'intensive discussion' on the recent Indian state of affairs with South Korean PM Lee Nak-yon in Seoul.
As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries. pic.twitter.com/0ILEg5j20Z— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2019
The war of words between the two leaders has garnered over 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in a matter a few hours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riding High on Toxic Masculinity, How Kabir Singh Became the Most Talked About Film of 2019
- Watch | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sensational 8ft 5in Leap to Score Header vs Sampdoria
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Five Privacy Features to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'