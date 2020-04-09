BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds Doctor Living in His Car to Protect His Family from COVID-19

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh then retweeted the news and thanked the services of Sachin and other doctors who have been thus devoted to their jobs.

Doctors have become synonymous with frontline soldiers in this global battle against the pandemic. While some have not seen their families, there a few who have been discriminated against by neighbours for attending to COVID-19 patients.

Another report of sacrifice showed a doctor living in his car to protect his family from contraction. It was reported by All India Radio (AIR) News that the doctor in the picture was Sachin Nayak, who was posted in JP Hospital of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In Hindi, the chief minister also added that if everyone came together with similar determination and marched forward, winning this great war would be a matter of no time. He saluted Dr Sachin’s undeterred spirit in the tweet as well.

Chouhan also used the hashtags COVID Warriors and India Fights Corona in the tweet.

Madhya Pradesh has been one of the worst affected states in India. The state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with immediate effect on April 8 (Wednesday). Chouhan said the implementation of the act will help in managing the COVID-19 outbreak better. The number of positive cases in the state has crossed the 300-mark.

