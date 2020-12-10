News18 Logo

Shloka, Akash Ambani Become Parents To a Baby Boy

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, on Thursday, welcomed their first child - a baby boy. The couple had tied the knot in early-March 2019.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the family read.

The statement further read, "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani."

The statement from the family said that both mother and son are doing well. "The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," it added.


