Shoaib Akhtar, Ali Zafar Time Travelled to Young Days to Join #MeAt20 Twitter Challenge

As the novel coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world forcing it under a lockdown, social media has come to rescue, become the go-to place for people to indulge in trends and make the best of their quarantine time.

The latest trend is to post a picture from when you were 20. And it seems even celebrities, politicians and renowned personalities have given into the fun trend by sharing a glimpse of their younger versions.

The trend was sparked on Twitter by a user called @202natt, who tweeted, "Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?"





Since then, the post has gone viral.

Some memories when I started my political life . #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/NiPd1uWvT3 — Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) April 18, 2020





In youth we learn; In age we understand.:) #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/tgWEVS9t1j — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 18, 2020







#MeAt20 with my father, and at my cousin’s wedding.. brings back so many sweet memories..😊 pic.twitter.com/U9zNIsWpFQ

— Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) April 18, 2020





#MeAt20. PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times. pic.twitter.com/0mf24518iE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 18, 2020





It’s true. No camera. Couldn’t afford one. Didn’t have one. That’s my #MeAt20 Now my phone itself has four cameras! Times change. Life changes. Technology too! It’s the journey and direction that matters, not where you were back then. pic.twitter.com/IOvsk3Xggx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 19, 2020



