GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don of Cricket', Twitterati Remind Him of 'God' Sachin

Ouch!

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don of Cricket', Twitterati Remind Him of 'God' Sachin
Image credits: Reuters
Loading...
With that long run up and clocking 90 miles everytime without a sweat, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was a delight to watch. Akhtar had the capability to unsettle the world batsmen with his screaming bouncers and lethal beamers.

But fast forward to 2018 and the 'Rawalpindi Express' has managed to unsettle some social media users.

Akhtar, on Sunday, revisited his golden days and shared a collage of batsmen from different nations struggling to play him. He wrote, "Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world.."

While his heart was in the right place, Twitterati were quick to remind him of legendary Sachin Tendulkar hitting him all over the park during the 2003 World Cup battle in South Africa. India emerged victorious thanks to Tendulkar's 75-ball 98 run knock.























Banter aside, there were several who supported the bowler.







Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...