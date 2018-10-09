English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don of Cricket', Twitterati Remind Him of 'God' Sachin
Ouch!
Image credits: Reuters
With that long run up and clocking 90 miles everytime without a sweat, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was a delight to watch. Akhtar had the capability to unsettle the world batsmen with his screaming bouncers and lethal beamers.
But fast forward to 2018 and the 'Rawalpindi Express' has managed to unsettle some social media users.
Akhtar, on Sunday, revisited his golden days and shared a collage of batsmen from different nations struggling to play him. He wrote, "Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world.."
While his heart was in the right place, Twitterati were quick to remind him of legendary Sachin Tendulkar hitting him all over the park during the 2003 World Cup battle in South Africa. India emerged victorious thanks to Tendulkar's 75-ball 98 run knock.
Banter aside, there were several who supported the bowler.
Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world .. pic.twitter.com/be84Y2yYl5
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 7, 2018
How can you forget this gem from @sachin_rt !!
Smashing you my friend.
You were also winning asia cup this time..😂 pic.twitter.com/jyFgga9EXc
— Gautam (@TheMystic19) October 7, 2018
This is not T20 match.
Credit goes to @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/XQ2BufCC65
— சரண்யா (@saranya01998) October 7, 2018
Baap... Baap Hota Hai
Beta... Beta Hota hai@sachin_rt @virendersehwag @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/uoNuoHrBOV
— ANKIT (@SRKpePHD) October 8, 2018
See this man pic.twitter.com/WaOsdAii3J
— Dileep Kumar (@DileepKumar_44) October 8, 2018
Delivery that made cricket fans love the fats&furious Shoaib Akhtar more😍 pic.twitter.com/YmmX0doqQ5
— माथापच्ची 🇮🇳 (@tweets_24x7) October 7, 2018
Never heard anyone calling Shoaib Akhtar "Don of Cricket" until I heard it from Shoaib Akhtar himself here.
— attentionmagnet (@attentionmagnet) October 8, 2018
Do you remember the six of world cup 2003 ?
Master blaster @sachin_rt was there to hit it out of the ground 💪💪💪
— Jalindhar Chavan (@Jalindhar_Srt) October 7, 2018
Love from India Shoaib Bhai
— Prakash 🔨 (@Prakash1049) October 7, 2018
Actually you’re not Don you’re lion of cricket
— Muhammad Aamir (@AamirMa49354464) October 7, 2018
There will never be another Shoaib Akhtar !
— TEAM AVFC ⚽️ (@skillspaybillz) October 7, 2018
