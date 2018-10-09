Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don of Cricket', Twitterati Remind Him of 'God' Sachin



Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world .. pic.twitter.com/be84Y2yYl5

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 7, 2018



How can you forget this gem from @sachin_rt !!

Smashing you my friend.

You were also winning asia cup this time..😂 pic.twitter.com/jyFgga9EXc



— Gautam (@TheMystic19) October 7, 2018





See this man pic.twitter.com/WaOsdAii3J

— Dileep Kumar (@DileepKumar_44) October 8, 2018



Delivery that made cricket fans love the fats&furious Shoaib Akhtar more😍 pic.twitter.com/YmmX0doqQ5



— माथापच्ची 🇮🇳 (@tweets_24x7) October 7, 2018





Never heard anyone calling Shoaib Akhtar "Don of Cricket" until I heard it from Shoaib Akhtar himself here.

— attentionmagnet (@attentionmagnet) October 8, 2018



Do you remember the six of world cup 2003 ?

Master blaster @sachin_rt was there to hit it out of the ground 💪💪💪



— Jalindhar Chavan (@Jalindhar_Srt) October 7, 2018





Love from India Shoaib Bhai

— Prakash 🔨 (@Prakash1049) October 7, 2018



Actually you’re not Don you’re lion of cricket



— Muhammad Aamir (@AamirMa49354464) October 7, 2018





There will never be another Shoaib Akhtar !

— TEAM AVFC ⚽️ (@skillspaybillz) October 7, 2018

With that long run up and clocking 90 miles everytime without a sweat, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was a delight to watch. Akhtar had the capability to unsettle the world batsmen with his screaming bouncers and lethal beamers.But fast forward to 2018 and the 'Rawalpindi Express' has managed to unsettle some social media users.Akhtar, on Sunday, revisited his golden days and shared a collage of batsmen from different nations struggling to play him. He wrote, "Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world.."While his heart was in the right place, Twitterati were quick to remind him of legendary Sachin Tendulkar hitting him all over the park during the 2003 World Cup battle in South Africa. India emerged victorious thanks to Tendulkar's 75-ball 98 run knock.Banter aside, there were several who supported the bowler.