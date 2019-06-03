Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shoaib Akhtar Had the Last Laugh After Pietersen Tried to Troll Him Over Motivational Post for Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar's choice of photo to motivate Pakistan instantly caught Kevin Pietersen's attention. Here's why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Had the Last Laugh After Pietersen Tried to Troll Him Over Motivational Post for Pakistan
Image tweeted by Shoaib Akhtar. (@Shoaib100mph)
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was left "speechless" after his country's humiliating loss in its maiden match in ICC World Cup 2019 against West Indies in Nottingham. Akhtar was among the many who criticised the team's dismal performance and went down hard upon Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, calling him 'fat and unfit'.

However, all hope was not lost on the Rawalpindi Express, who took to his Twitter account on Saturday, urging his team to keep faith in themselves and bounce back in their remaining matches with aggression and intent.

His throwback post, which showed him dismissing former English player Kevin Pietersen, inspired many on Twitter including a cheeky response from Pietersen himself.

"Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao," Akhtar wrote in a tweet.




While Akhtar's heart was in the right place, his choice of the photograph wasn't. Or at least that is what Pietersen wondered. He reminded the fast bowler just that by saying, "Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!"




Akhtar, not the one to be intimidated, soon fired back with a response.




And reminded the former English star that Pakistan had, in fact, won the Test series.




The exchange ended on a lighter note.




Here's Akhtar's chicken dance if you're wondering.




The online banter between the former legends had cricket fans in splits.



















Pakistan were outplayed by West Indies in the match played on May 31. The Men in Green were demolished by Jason Holder-led side for a mere 105 runs.

In a hurry to get the job done, West Indies won the match by 7 wickets and under 14 overs.

As for Akhtar and Pietersen, it would be interesting to see them have a go at each other on Twitter when their countries clash on June 3 at Trent Bridge.
