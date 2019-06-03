Shoaib Akhtar Had the Last Laugh After Pietersen Tried to Troll Him Over Motivational Post for Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar's choice of photo to motivate Pakistan instantly caught Kevin Pietersen's attention. Here's why.
Image tweeted by Shoaib Akhtar. (@Shoaib100mph)
However, all hope was not lost on the Rawalpindi Express, who took to his Twitter account on Saturday, urging his team to keep faith in themselves and bounce back in their remaining matches with aggression and intent.
His throwback post, which showed him dismissing former English player Kevin Pietersen, inspired many on Twitter including a cheeky response from Pietersen himself.
"Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao," Akhtar wrote in a tweet.
Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019
Go get them. Larr jao. #Pakistan #PakvsEng #cwc2019 pic.twitter.com/b9JnTmBKOp
While Akhtar's heart was in the right place, his choice of the photograph wasn't. Or at least that is what Pietersen wondered. He reminded the fast bowler just that by saying, "Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!"
Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 1, 2019
Akhtar, not the one to be intimidated, soon fired back with a response.
Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out ..— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019
And reminded the former English star that Pakistan had, in fact, won the Test series.
And we had the last laugh KP 😂— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019
We took the series 2-0.
Fun times man. https://t.co/BbW0EC5A7Y
The exchange ended on a lighter note.
Likewise :)— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019
Sending love your way ❤
Here's Akhtar's chicken dance if you're wondering.
Here it is, The chicken dance.— Hamid Khattak (@Engr_Hamid1992) June 1, 2019
Lols pic.twitter.com/p5s4FmjAfS
The online banter between the former legends had cricket fans in splits.
KP you got him here !!! Match you lost though@shoaib100mph @KP24 pic.twitter.com/ixz5Fj7Fe5— Naveed Islam (@3ngrnaveed) June 1, 2019
June 1, 2019
— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) June 1, 2019
June 1, 2019
That's out of the ground— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 1, 2019
Hahaha pic.twitter.com/F3akAeQKRa— Khanak (@khanak_08) June 1, 2019
Pakistan were outplayed by West Indies in the match played on May 31. The Men in Green were demolished by Jason Holder-led side for a mere 105 runs.
In a hurry to get the job done, West Indies won the match by 7 wickets and under 14 overs.
As for Akhtar and Pietersen, it would be interesting to see them have a go at each other on Twitter when their countries clash on June 3 at Trent Bridge.
