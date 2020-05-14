Shoaib Akhtar Loses Chill After ICC Mocks Former Pakistani Pacer Over Steve Smith Tweet

The war of words between Shoaib Akhtar and ICC is on.

It all began a few days ago when Rawalpindi Express took to his Twitter account and teased Steve Smith saying that he could get the Aussie batter out on the fourth delivery after hurling three "hurting bouncers".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) known for its quirky tweets and memes, mocked Akhtar's tweet with a series of images that showed basketball legend Michael Jordan chuckling at him for claiming that he could get the better of Smith.

ICC's banter tweet has not sat down well with the former Pakistani bowler who, in a seemingly furious tweet, quoted the cricket council's post and wrote that its tweet was symbolic how the cricket council was partial towards some of its cricketers.

"A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :)," Akhtar wrote.

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Trying to diffuse the situation, Akhtar followed it up by posting a video of him taking down South Africa's Gary Kirsten with a nasty blow in the face in a Test match.

"Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos," Akhtar captioned his video.

Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

The Pakistani bowler's tweet seems to have woken up cricket fans from both sides of the border.

ICC should post this one pic.twitter.com/9Gtv1tC4Ds — nobody (@mrKhan89933325) May 13, 2020

Earlier, former Pakistani bowler's tweet claiming he could get Smith out good had gotten a flurry of reactions.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

This tweet from ICC on Tuesday started it all.