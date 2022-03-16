CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Shoaib Akhtar Reveals He Started Bowling to Impress Girls, Stuck to Cricket After No Attention
1-MIN READ

Shoaib Akhtar Reveals He Started Bowling to Impress Girls, Stuck to Cricket After No Attention

Tanmay Bhat hosted former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on 'Pakistanis are savage' meme series. (YouTube/ Tanmay Bhat)

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani quickie, was at his candid best as he made an appearance on Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel reacting to memes on how 'Pakistanis are savage.'

Buzz Staff

Former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar took some time off from cricket analysis to talk about memes. Yep. The retired Rawalpindi Express who once clocked bowling speeds of upwards of 90 miles, 161.3 kmph being his fastest, gave a peek into his student life while reviewing memes on stand-up comedian and vlogger Tanmay Bhat’s popular YouTube series “Pakistanis are savage." Reacting to a meme, Bhat asked Akhtar if the bowler was a studious kid. “I was a brilliant student. When I reached graduation, I had started playing cricket. I was a fast learner. I was naughty too," Akhtar responded. Writer and comedian Ashish Shakya who was among the meme-panelists on Bhat’s now-viral video asked if taking up sports in school gave pacer the license of being not-so-involved in studies.

“I started playing cricket for girls. To be honest with you, we had a girls’ block. I started bowling to impress them. They used to watch my fast bowling. I had become a local star. But when I used to come on my motorcycle and didn’t get any attention, I realised I needed to move forward in cricket," Akhtar chimed in a lighter vein.

Coming back to cricket, after another belter of a wicket at National Stadium Karachi—venue for the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan, a number of former Pakistan cricketers have vented their disappointment at Ramiz Raja for producing colorless pitches. A number of greats which include the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, and Wasim Akram took digs at their home boards, pointing out how the pitches should have been dished out for the incoming visitors.

The series saw two Test matches—One at Karachi, and one in Rawalpindi. The Karachi game saw 1000 runs for 14 wickets. Meanwhile, the second Test saw Australia amassing 556 runs on the board in the first innings. Following which the hosts were bundled out for 148. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was at his sarcastic best. “Haanji boredom duur ho gaya sab ka including me. 😑 100/7 must be entertaining," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:March 16, 2022, 10:28 IST