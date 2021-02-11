Shoaib Akhtar Updated His Twitter Profile Pic and Desis are Seeing Tere Naam's Salman Khan in it

Shoaib Akhtar knows a thing or two about social media. His YouTube presence and regular uploads with hilarious, sometimes controversial takes, has a fanbase of its own. His official YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers is a testament that his fans and followers return to his videos to catch his second innings that is the online commentary and endless cricket gyaan.

Akhtar, the former express Pakistani bowler aka the Rawalpindi Express, is also quite active on Twitter. But Wednesday was a different day when the pacer decided to update his display picture.

Wearing a black shirt with parted hair and sunglasses, Akhtar's star-like pose was an instant hit on the microblogging site.

"#NewProfilePic," the former bowler wrote as he shared the new profile pic with his 3 million+ followers.

Bollywood fans from Pakistan (and India) were instantly reminded of Salman Khan's famous look from the 2003 movie Tere Naam and wondered if the ex-cricketer were planning to star in the movie's fictional sequel.

lagan lagan lagan lagan lagan lagan lag gayi hai https://t.co/J6U7mfPFfU— ⚰️ (@The_Sleigher) February 10, 2021

Full too tere naam baazi— Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) February 10, 2021

Tere naam lite.— 々Er.TANGENT々 (@pra_tea_k) February 10, 2021

Full tere naam pose— Prithvi (@Puneite_) February 10, 2021

salman khan be like salay copy karta hai pic.twitter.com/R6V7ED2nvd— shemu (@shemu_1) February 11, 2021

For few sec I thought pic.twitter.com/xqPGsiGhyZ— K. (@KomalKhawar) February 10, 2021

