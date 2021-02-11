News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Shoaib Akhtar Updated His Twitter Profile Pic and Desis are Seeing Tere Naam's Salman Khan in it

Shoaib Akhtar / Twitter.

Shoaib Akhtar / Twitter.

Shoaib Akhtar, the former express Pakistani bowler aka the Rawalpindi Express, who is quite active on Twitter updated his display picture on Wednesday following which fans were reminded of Salman Khan's look from 'Tere Naam'.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Shoaib Akhtar knows a thing or two about social media. His YouTube presence and regular uploads with hilarious, sometimes controversial takes, has a fanbase of its own. His official YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers is a testament that his fans and followers return to his videos to catch his second innings that is the online commentary and endless cricket gyaan.

Akhtar, the former express Pakistani bowler aka the Rawalpindi Express, is also quite active on Twitter. But Wednesday was a different day when the pacer decided to update his display picture.

Wearing a black shirt with parted hair and sunglasses, Akhtar's star-like pose was an instant hit on the microblogging site.

"#NewProfilePic," the former bowler wrote as he shared the new profile pic with his 3 million+ followers.

Bollywood fans from Pakistan (and India) were instantly reminded of Salman Khan's famous look from the 2003 movie Tere Naam and wondered if the ex-cricketer were planning to star in the movie's fictional sequel.

Back in December, an old video of Akhtar did the rounds on social media where he was heard speaking about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.'

During an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express said: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore.”


