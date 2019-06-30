Take the pledge to vote

Shoaib Akhtar Wants Pakistan to Cheer for Team India in World Cup Match Against England

Shoaib Akhtar has said that he will be supporting India in the match on Sunday against England. He has also urged his fellow Pakistanis to support the Men in Blue because India's win essentially would work in their favour.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has reached a rather exciting phase at present where the teams that are still in the tournament will be fighting it out for a spot in the semifinals.

By defeating Afghanistan in the last match, Pakistan has made it to the fourth spot, thus displacing England.

In the upcoming matches, England will be facing India while Pakistan will be battling it out against Bangladesh. In order for Pakistan to make it to the semis, both England and Bangladesh will have to lose their respective matches.

That is precisely why Shoaib Akhtar has said that he will be supporting India in the match on Sunday against England. He has also urged his fellow Pakistanis to support the Men in Blue, because India's win essentially works in their favour.

“India, all of Pakistan is standing with you. And I request that all the Pakistani based in England, should also support India. Because if India beat England, the game is over. Pakistan then has to win just one game to qualify," Akhtar said in a video he released.

He also had a rather strange message for Pakistanis living in England. He said that such Pakistanis could choose to cheer for England since they lived there and consumed "their waters." However, Pakistanis living in Pakistan and India should cheer for the latter, he said.

"We need England to be out of this tournament.”

He also said that if such a thing were to happen, India and Pakistan would be facing each other in the semi-finals. This is a clash millions around the world will be waiting to watch and Akhtar agrees. He also asserts that if India were to play against Pakistan, the former would lose since Sarfaraz Ahmed and co. will make it to the finals by hook or by crook.

Watch the video here:

