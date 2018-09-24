Shoaib Malik Consoled Afghan Player After Winning Thriller and the Internet Couldn't Stop Praising Him
'Great cricketer, greater human being.'
Image credits: @TheRealPCB / Twitter
But every now and then, we get to witness something on and off the field that makes us root for the game and truly believe why it is called "the gentleman's game."
After Yuzvendra Chahal provided a helping hand to his Pakistani counterpart Usman Khan by tying his shoelaces during the match, Shoaib Malik's heartfelt gesture after Afghanistan lost the thriller on Friday has become everyone's favorite moment from the on-going Asia Cup.
Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan reached the target with just three balls to spare with the former captain Malik playing the match-winning knock.
With an unbeaten 51, one would expect Malik to celebrate after he pushed his team towards a nail-biting victory. Instead, he decided to walk up to teary-eyed Aftab Alam to hug and console him, after he had given away the winning runs to Pakistan.
Malik's thoughtful gesture didn't go unnoticed and Twitter praised the former captain for displaying the true spirit of cricket.
A picture is worth a thousand words.— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 22, 2018
Afghanistan fought valiantly but couldn't win. However they've already won a lot of hearts.
So graceful from Shoaib Malik to first console Aftab Alam (who bowled the final over)
He then put his arm around the emotional Rashid Khan.#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/NBTgII9TIB
Spirit of Cricket!#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 #HarSaansMeinBolo pic.twitter.com/KWwf4OVsUW— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2018
Terrific gesture by the legend @realshoaibmalik - went to hug Aftab who was very emotional & crying. The Freddie-Lee moment relived. pic.twitter.com/0eBC0ZNszf— Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) September 21, 2018
Aftab Alam the bowler, absolutely gutted. Shoaib Malik, the batsman who won the match consoling him. Picture of the day. pic.twitter.com/bqy8WOJeQi— Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) September 21, 2018
Spirit of the game❤️ #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/4V1Md5tCTO— Shaharyar Ejaz🏏 (@Shaaryofficial) September 21, 2018
What a character Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) is: he walks up to the crestfallen, inconsolable Aftab Alam & pats on his back to have a few words of encouragement. Ali did the same. Such tender moments surely win hearts. Wish there was no hatred around. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/ZiJR1VSWkk— Tahir Ibn Manzoor (@TahirIbnManzoor) September 21, 2018
What a fine gesture by Shoaib Malik to go and console crying Aftab Alam. There is lot of political tension between two countries but humanity at its best. Shoaib Malik, you super human! #PAKvAFG— Yash (@KaliKaEkka) September 21, 2018
Well done #ShoaibMalik - Great cricketer - Great Human being#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/jKEp8dEGJt— Samar Nadeem (@Satan____Claus) September 21, 2018
Instead of celebrating their hard fought victory, Pakistani batsmen consoling distraught Afghan bowler who bowled the last over. That’s how we need to be, humane, humble and gracious, yet strong and firm against all odds. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/6EeoRWQ16f— Gen Ghulam Mustafa-R (@_GhulamMustafa_) September 21, 2018
