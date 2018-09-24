Shoaib Malik Consoled Afghan Player After Winning Thriller and the Internet Couldn't Stop Praising Him

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Afghanistan fought valiantly but couldn't win. However they've already won a lot of hearts.

So graceful from Shoaib Malik to first console Aftab Alam (who bowled the final over)

He then put his arm around the emotional Rashid Khan.#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/NBTgII9TIB — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 22, 2018

Terrific gesture by the legend @realshoaibmalik - went to hug Aftab who was very emotional & crying. The Freddie-Lee moment relived. pic.twitter.com/0eBC0ZNszf — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) September 21, 2018

Aftab Alam the bowler, absolutely gutted. Shoaib Malik, the batsman who won the match consoling him. Picture of the day. pic.twitter.com/bqy8WOJeQi — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) September 21, 2018

What a character Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) is: he walks up to the crestfallen, inconsolable Aftab Alam & pats on his back to have a few words of encouragement. Ali did the same. Such tender moments surely win hearts. Wish there was no hatred around. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/ZiJR1VSWkk — Tahir Ibn Manzoor (@TahirIbnManzoor) September 21, 2018

What a fine gesture by Shoaib Malik to go and console crying Aftab Alam. There is lot of political tension between two countries but humanity at its best. Shoaib Malik, you super human! #PAKvAFG — Yash (@KaliKaEkka) September 21, 2018

Instead of celebrating their hard fought victory, Pakistani batsmen consoling distraught Afghan bowler who bowled the last over. That’s how we need to be, humane, humble and gracious, yet strong and firm against all odds. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/6EeoRWQ16f — Gen Ghulam Mustafa-R (@_GhulamMustafa_) September 21, 2018