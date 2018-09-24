GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shoaib Malik Consoled Afghan Player After Winning Thriller and the Internet Couldn't Stop Praising Him

'Great cricketer, greater human being.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
Shoaib Malik Consoled Afghan Player After Winning Thriller and the Internet Couldn't Stop Praising Him
Image credits: @TheRealPCB / Twitter
Cricket is all about handling the pressure. Packed stadiums, high-voltage games, big expectations, and having to make the country proud - all of this can take a toll on cricketers.

But every now and then, we get to witness something on and off the field that makes us root for the game and truly believe why it is called "the gentleman's game."

After Yuzvendra Chahal provided a helping hand to his Pakistani counterpart Usman Khan by tying his shoelaces during the match, Shoaib Malik's heartfelt gesture after Afghanistan lost the thriller on Friday has become everyone's favorite moment from the on-going Asia Cup.

Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan reached the target with just three balls to spare with the former captain Malik playing the match-winning knock.

With an unbeaten 51, one would expect Malik to celebrate after he pushed his team towards a nail-biting victory. Instead, he decided to walk up to teary-eyed Aftab Alam to hug and console him, after he had given away the winning runs to Pakistan.

Malik's thoughtful gesture didn't go unnoticed and Twitter praised the former captain for displaying the true spirit of cricket.



























