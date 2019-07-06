ThankyouMalik: Twitter Bids Farewell to Pak Cricketer After He Announces Retirement

Former captain Shoaib Malik bid adieu to ODI cricket as Pakistan ended their roller-coaster ICC World Cup campaign with a 94-run win against Bangladesh at Lord’s.

The 37-year-old Malik, who was dropped after scoring 8 runs in 3 matches at the World Cup, did not play the final group match on Friday, 5 July, but came on to the field as Pakistan registered their fourth win on the trot.

Malik, who scored 7,543 runs and picked up 158 wickets in 287 One Day Internationals, later took to Twitter to share a photo with the entire Pakistan squad.

“Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all,” he wrote.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

Following his retirement announcement, his teammates took to twitter and wished him luck for the future. His fans chirped in and eventually #ThankyouMalik became the top trend on Twitter.

Even Indian tennis player and Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza took to Twitter reacting to Shoaib Malik’s retirement.

"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning. You (Shoaib) have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved,” she wrote.

‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik 🙃 u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

Congratulations shoaib bhai @realshoaibmalik on your remarkable 20 years for serving Your dedication and hard work is really inspiring! Wish you all the best for the future ahead.#PakistanCricket #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/RFvfXolRaq — Saad Naseem (@officialsaadN) July 5, 2019

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on your great odi career. You served your country for 20 long years and played great cricket which is commendable. Just like you served Pakistan in ODIs and Tests i hope you do wonders in T20I too. May your life shine ahead . Inshallah pic.twitter.com/zAkGRSIdsM — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) July 5, 2019

Thank you @realshoaibmalik for all your guidance and support. May you continue to smile and laugh after your ODI retirement. Stay blessed brother. #ThankYouShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/rtEj1StsX3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik congratulation shoaib bhai on ur wonderfull ODI era u have been a great inspiration for all of us! especially i learned alot from u thank u for everything wish u best of luck future life stay blessed #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/yVlky5dMcd — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) July 5, 2019

#ThankyouMalikFor 20 years ODI cricketFor 7534 ODI runsFor 158 ODI wicketsFor 98 ODI catchesFor 9 ODI centuriesFor wining CT17For 19 ODI MOM pic.twitter.com/XCaQ0DnMkS — ղíʍra~ (@misskiran3) July 5, 2019

Dumbs judge him by his last three innings.But we know who you are.. #ThankYouMalik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUBiCiCdMR — K I ش W R (@Kishwer733) July 5, 2019

We naver forget Your survives for pakistan Allah bless you always misss you Respect love and support #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/sofUPf4G0i — Alee Ayaz (@AyazKhoso123) July 5, 2019

Feelings are too small for words and too shy for the world.✨#ThankYouMalik ❣️ pic.twitter.com/CxwEFYQGH7 — Malik's BunnY (@HansLoYaara) July 5, 2019

#ThankYouMalik for the infinite achievements and unforgettable memories you gave us throughout your career. Thank you for entertaining us for 20 years. Thank you for your services for Pakistan. We will never forget.❤ pic.twitter.com/3QqSMRS1EM — Afzal khan (@Afzalkhan1920) July 5, 2019

@realshoaibmalik Mubarak bhai for a wonderful era of ODI cricket. Thanku for your guidance,support and services for Pakistan cricket #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/auaMH0x59p — Ehsan adil (@ehsanadil007) July 5, 2019

He is the legend of all times 💕 #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/80Kbf3ooyb — ayesha (@i_ayeshamunir) July 5, 2019

Dear brother @realshoaibmalik You have played marvellous cricket and your calm batting style will be remembered for the times to come . You have retired but you will always stay in our hearts as a legend. #ThankyouMalik — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) July 5, 2019

A guard of honour for Shoaib Malik - the last survivor from the 20th century. 🇵🇰❤#ThankYoumalik pic.twitter.com/vPNtguJYqT — m. (@iammuneeb6) July 5, 2019

شکریہ شعیب ملک۔۔۔❤❤❤287 ODIs, 258 Innings, 7534 Runs, 34.56 Average, 81.91 Strike rate, 44 Fifties, 9 Hundreds, 603 Fours, 113 Sixes, 158 Wickets, 98 Catches, 25 Wins as a captain... #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/Rq5aWv4fuI — Fahad Naeem (@fahad_naim) July 5, 2019

Malik had been appointed Pakistan's ODI and Test captain after their 2007 World Cup campaign. And after their ODI loss to Sri Lanka at home, he had been removed from captaincy in 2009.

Last year, Malik had announced that he would draw curtains on his ODI cricket career after the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.