#ThankyouMalik: Twitter Bids Farewell to Pak Cricketer After He Announces Retirement

Shoaib Malik, who scored 7,543 runs and picked up 158 wickets in 287 One Day Internationals, took to Twitter to share a photo with the entire Pakistan squad.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
#ThankyouMalik: Twitter Bids Farewell to Pak Cricketer After He Announces Retirement
(Image: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)
Former captain Shoaib Malik bid adieu to ODI cricket as Pakistan ended their roller-coaster ICC World Cup campaign with a 94-run win against Bangladesh at Lord’s.

The 37-year-old Malik, who was dropped after scoring 8 runs in 3 matches at the World Cup, did not play the final group match on Friday, 5 July, but came on to the field as Pakistan registered their fourth win on the trot.

Malik, who scored 7,543 runs and picked up 158 wickets in 287 One Day Internationals, later took to Twitter to share a photo with the entire Pakistan squad.

“Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all,” he wrote.

Following his retirement announcement, his teammates took to twitter and wished him luck for the future. His fans chirped in and eventually #ThankyouMalik became the top trend on Twitter.

Even Indian tennis player and Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza took to Twitter reacting to Shoaib Malik’s retirement.

"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning. You (Shoaib) have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved,” she wrote.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

Malik had been appointed Pakistan's ODI and Test captain after their 2007 World Cup campaign. And after their ODI loss to Sri Lanka at home, he had been removed from captaincy in 2009.

Last year, Malik had announced that he would draw curtains on his ODI cricket career after the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

