Shoaib Malik, Other Pak Players Seen With Sania Mirza at Shisha Café Night Before India Match; Fans Lash Out

After India extended their unblemished World Cup record against Pakistan with a resounding victory at Manchester on Sunday, fans from the neighbouring country lashed out at the team for not displaying the zeal to win and questioned their fitness levels when compared to Virat Kohli’s men.

As the fans looked for reasons to blame for the loss, a number of photos and videos emerged on social media that allegedly showed Pakistani cricketers at a Shisha café late at night before the crucial World Cup encounter.

The viral video showed Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik along with his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and other Pakistani cricketers like Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul Haq reportedly enjoying shisha at the lounge, which has been blamed as the chief reason for the defeat.

Some cricket fans claim they saw Shoaib Malik smoking shisha at 2am at the lounge on Winslow Road in Manchester, while others were having junk food, including “burgers and pizzas”.

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

Although having a night-out is not a crime, the reported outing just before the match has sparked anger among Pakistani fans, more so aimed at Shoaib Malik who was dismissed for a duck on the first ball he faced.

The fans also targeted Sania Mirza for Malik’s poor performance, prompting her to react angrily. She said the video was shot without permission and “people are allowed to eat even if they lose a match.”

😂That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time😂 https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019

But her explanation did not cut ice with the fans, who were in no mood to listen after Pakistan was outplayed in all three facets of the game.

Oh and shoaib Malik sb was practicing hard at shisha cafes in Bradford. Well done boys, well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/p9jva91c1p — Syed Usman Shah (@Warpeds0ul) June 16, 2019

The night before India v Pakistan. Shoaib Malik is at the Shisha lounge. During the game:Shoaib Malik 0(1) #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/fQNrVy8nDr — Qas. (@QAS__786) June 16, 2019

Pakistan players were hitting Archie’s and shisha up yesterday, what more can you expect of them today 😂 — aisha (@ashiaa_c) June 16, 2019

Pakistan just didn't want to come into work today. Must've been all the shisha and Archie's from last night. Useless bunch of sportsmen. — Omar (@TheOmaRamo) June 16, 2019

In another video that has gone viral on social media, a teary-eyed Pakistani fan was heard saying that the players (Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed et al) were eating burgers before the game and that is why they lost. He goes on to add that Pakistan players are only good for 'dangal' and not cricket:

Some fans also compared the Pakistani players’ preparation to that of the Indian team and tagged the video posted by Virat Kohli in the gym ahead of the match.