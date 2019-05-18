Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter

He is playing tennis — PRAVEEN REDDY (@05munnapraveen) May 17, 2019

Hahahaha...hit wicket of the century... — Abhishek Pandey (@paandey1993) May 17, 2019

hahaha funny moment — ICC World Cup 2019 (@CWC19_ICC) May 17, 2019

Going Deep Into Stumps — Ramji B (@ImRamji91) May 18, 2019

Good tennis ball shot..hittest wicket of the decade. — vnsrkrishna (@vnsramakrishna) May 18, 2019

This is the last thing we can expect from pakistani middle order ‍♀️ https://t.co/vGsZ9B0GMC — $um£r@ (@SamarSumera) May 17, 2019

Weird way to get out. https://t.co/wuYj2Blyob — Bibu Immanuel (@BibuImmanuel) May 18, 2019

Errr... Wow. That takes quite sone effort! https://t.co/mLf1wzQ0IH — Paul B (@Sedona_Red) May 17, 2019

Playing gully cricket ? https://t.co/Tf4wwB38Wh — I'm Ravi Ranjan (@ImRaviRanjan1) May 18, 2019

Didn’t even touch the bloody ball https://t.co/7MbneNeSNm — Davis Harrigan (@DeadlineDavis) May 17, 2019

Me: "You've waited all week to have a bat - just remember the basics and don't do owt stupid."



Also Me: https://t.co/DRjCgVGKio — Lewis Middleton ‍ (@lewmidds) May 17, 2019

Hoping to pick up a wicket like this tomorrow and you bet I'll give it a big celebration. Poor from Wood on that front, own it! https://t.co/59FYO8aWoE — Matt Howes (@matthowes9) May 17, 2019

Let’s be honest one of the best hit wickets ever! https://t.co/H8Fkj7457l — Addis Army Cricket (@addisarmy) May 18, 2019