Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was involved in a rare hit-wicket dismissal during the fourth ODI against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
Screenshot from video posted by @englandcricket / Twitter.
Loading...
World Cup hosts England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the fourth one-day international played at Trent Bridge on Friday. But it was veteran Pakistan player Shoaib Malik beating the three wickets with his bat that caught the eye of cricket fans.

The embarrassing incident happened during the 47th over when Malik was batting at 41 and Pakistan looked to shift gears and serve final blows to the English bowling attack.

The blow, however, came from 37-year-old Malik's willow when he took a full swing at the ball, deciding to cut Mark Wood on the offside but ended up smashing all the three stumps instead.

The rare hit-wicket dismissal sent the Pakistan batsman packing and in doing so, Malik became the only 8th batsman in the ODI history to be dismissed in such a fashion on two different occasions. The previous instance coming against Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan in 2003.

A video from the incident was later shared by an amused England Cricket's Twitter account, who wrote, "Don't see this too often!"




Twitterati, who were stunned to see Malik's bizarre shot, couldn't help but laugh at the unusual way to go back.











































Despite the humiliating incident, Pakistan managed to put up 340/7 on the scoreboard.

England, in its response, were cruising to the victory target of 341 at 201 for one when Jason Roy's dismissal for 114 sparked a collapse that saw three wickets lost for seven runs in 10 balls.

But Ben Stokes's 71 not out saw England home with three balls to spare after Babar Azam made 115 for his side.

The victory gave England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram