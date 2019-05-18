Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was involved in a rare hit-wicket dismissal during the fourth ODI against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Screenshot from video posted by @englandcricket / Twitter.
The embarrassing incident happened during the 47th over when Malik was batting at 41 and Pakistan looked to shift gears and serve final blows to the English bowling attack.
The blow, however, came from 37-year-old Malik's willow when he took a full swing at the ball, deciding to cut Mark Wood on the offside but ended up smashing all the three stumps instead.
The rare hit-wicket dismissal sent the Pakistan batsman packing and in doing so, Malik became the only 8th batsman in the ODI history to be dismissed in such a fashion on two different occasions. The previous instance coming against Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan in 2003.
A video from the incident was later shared by an amused England Cricket's Twitter account, who wrote, "Don't see this too often!"
Don't see this too often!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 17, 2019
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/A8uZh11q6U#EngvPak pic.twitter.com/HxUAK2A5qG
Twitterati, who were stunned to see Malik's bizarre shot, couldn't help but laugh at the unusual way to go back.
He is playing tennis— PRAVEEN REDDY (@05munnapraveen) May 17, 2019
Hahahaha...hit wicket of the century...— Abhishek Pandey (@paandey1993) May 17, 2019
hahaha funny moment— ICC World Cup 2019 (@CWC19_ICC) May 17, 2019
Going Deep Into Stumps— Ramji B (@ImRamji91) May 18, 2019
Good tennis ball shot..hittest wicket of the decade.— vnsrkrishna (@vnsramakrishna) May 18, 2019
Ways you find to get out! #ENGvPAK https://t.co/iC44el9DiL— Hyderabadi Potta (@ChindiTweetah) May 18, 2019
This is the last thing we can expect from pakistani middle order ♀️ https://t.co/vGsZ9B0GMC— $um£r@ (@SamarSumera) May 17, 2019
Weird way to get out. https://t.co/wuYj2Blyob— Bibu Immanuel (@BibuImmanuel) May 18, 2019
Errr... Wow. That takes quite sone effort! https://t.co/mLf1wzQ0IH— Paul B (@Sedona_Red) May 17, 2019
Playing gully cricket ? https://t.co/Tf4wwB38Wh— I'm Ravi Ranjan (@ImRaviRanjan1) May 18, 2019
Didn’t even touch the bloody ball https://t.co/7MbneNeSNm— Davis Harrigan (@DeadlineDavis) May 17, 2019
Me: "You've waited all week to have a bat - just remember the basics and don't do owt stupid."— Lewis Middleton (@lewmidds) May 17, 2019
Also Me: https://t.co/DRjCgVGKio
Hoping to pick up a wicket like this tomorrow and you bet I'll give it a big celebration. Poor from Wood on that front, own it! https://t.co/59FYO8aWoE— Matt Howes (@matthowes9) May 17, 2019
Let’s be honest one of the best hit wickets ever! https://t.co/H8Fkj7457l— Addis Army Cricket (@addisarmy) May 18, 2019
Despite the humiliating incident, Pakistan managed to put up 340/7 on the scoreboard.
England, in its response, were cruising to the victory target of 341 at 201 for one when Jason Roy's dismissal for 114 sparked a collapse that saw three wickets lost for seven runs in 10 balls.
But Ben Stokes's 71 not out saw England home with three balls to spare after Babar Azam made 115 for his side.
The victory gave England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Updated TVS Apache RR 310 to be Launched this Month - Watch Video
- De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes 2019, See Photos
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s