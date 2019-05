Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter

He is playing tennis — PRAVEEN REDDY (@05munnapraveen) May 17, 2019

Hahahaha...hit wicket of the century... — Abhishek Pandey (@paandey1993) May 17, 2019

hahaha funny moment — ICC World Cup 2019 (@CWC19_ICC) May 17, 2019

Going Deep Into Stumps — Ramji B (@ImRamji91) May 18, 2019

Good tennis ball shot..hittest wicket of the decade. — vnsrkrishna (@vnsramakrishna) May 18, 2019

This is the last thing we can expect from pakistani middle order ‍♀️ https://t.co/vGsZ9B0GMC — $um£r@ (@SamarSumera) May 17, 2019

Weird way to get out. https://t.co/wuYj2Blyob — Bibu Immanuel (@BibuImmanuel) May 18, 2019

Errr... Wow. That takes quite sone effort! https://t.co/mLf1wzQ0IH — Paul B (@Sedona_Red) May 17, 2019

Playing gully cricket ? https://t.co/Tf4wwB38Wh — I'm Ravi Ranjan (@ImRaviRanjan1) May 18, 2019

Didn’t even touch the bloody ball https://t.co/7MbneNeSNm — Davis Harrigan (@DeadlineDavis) May 17, 2019

Me: "You've waited all week to have a bat - just remember the basics and don't do owt stupid."



Also Me: https://t.co/DRjCgVGKio — Lewis Middleton ‍ (@lewmidds) May 17, 2019

Hoping to pick up a wicket like this tomorrow and you bet I'll give it a big celebration. Poor from Wood on that front, own it! https://t.co/59FYO8aWoE — Matt Howes (@matthowes9) May 17, 2019

Let’s be honest one of the best hit wickets ever! https://t.co/H8Fkj7457l — Addis Army Cricket (@addisarmy) May 18, 2019

World Cup hosts England beat Pakistan by three wickets in the fourth one-day international played at Trent Bridge on Friday. But it was veteran Pakistan player Shoaib Malik beating the three wickets with his bat that caught the eye of cricket fans.The embarrassing incident happened during the 47th over when Malik was batting at 41 and Pakistan looked to shift gears and serve final blows to the English bowling attack.The blow, however, came from 37-year-old Malik's willow when he took a full swing at the ball, deciding to cut Mark Wood on the offside but ended up smashing all the three stumps instead.The rare hit-wicket dismissal sent the Pakistan batsman packing and in doing so, Malik became the only 8th batsman in the ODI history to be dismissed in such a fashion on two different occasions. The previous instance coming against Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan in 2003.A video from the incident was later shared by an amused England Cricket's Twitter account, who wrote, "Don't see this too often!"Twitterati, who were stunned to see Malik's bizarre shot, couldn't help but laugh at the unusual way to go back.Despite the humiliating incident, Pakistan managed to put up 340/7 on the scoreboard.England, in its response , were cruising to the victory target of 341 at 201 for one when Jason Roy's dismissal for 114 sparked a collapse that saw three wickets lost for seven runs in 10 balls.But Ben Stokes's 71 not out saw England home with three balls to spare after Babar Azam made 115 for his side.The victory gave England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.