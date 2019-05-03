Shobhaa De Calls Avengers: Endgame 'One of the Most Boring Films Ever', Netizens Are Furious

U r a DC fan for sure. Enddgame made 1.2 bn dollars in 5 days for a reason which u will never understand. — Riju R. (@RC_Riju) May 1, 2019

When I See People Like You On These Planet

I Guess Thanos Was Right.😓 — ѕнrαvαɴ (@heyshraone) May 2, 2019

Kabhi to kuch aisa bol do Jo aapko SOBHA DE. — Saurabh Sahyog (@saurabhsahyog) May 1, 2019

With due respect Madam, to what extend can you go to grab attention? I know it's your personal opinion, but then it has now become your habit !! Like you find the #EndGame boring, I find your books utterly crass. #JustSaying #ApologiesIfYouAreHurt #Ouuch — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) May 1, 2019

That's what happen when u go to watch endgame directly without watching remaining 21 movies. — Tahir (@Tahirpatel97) May 1, 2019

SHOBHAA please apna opinion mat DE 😋 — Aman Sankla (Prince) 🇮🇳 (@amansankla) May 2, 2019

Ever since Avengers: Endgame released in India last Friday, it has shattered all sorts of box office records across the country. Recently, the film was declared as the most talked about film on social media, especially with 50 million tweets to its name.While the last Avengers film was met with a mind-blowing response, there were some fans who were a tad bit disappointed. However, that is not unnatural; you spend a year building expectations of what could possibly happen in the epic face-off between the Avengers and Thanos, you're bound to be disheartened. But there's a difference between constructive criticism or a healthy discussion about the minute details of the film and blatantly labelling it as "boring."At least, that's what Shobhaa De feels. Without going into much details, De just stated that Avengers: Endgame was one of the most boring films she's seen and that it should never have been made.Understandably, her opinions didn't sit well with the Twitterati who felt that she should have kept her opinions to herself. You see, the film might have creative shortcomings, but it marks the end of an era which makes the film an emotional experience for the viewers. Naturally, De's condescending remarks hit fans right where it hurts.This is how they reacted:Wonder what Shobhaa De has to say about this.