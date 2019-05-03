Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shobhaa De Calls Avengers: Endgame 'One of the Most Boring Films Ever', Netizens Are Furious

De tweeted that Avengers: Endgame was one of the most boring films she's seen and that it should never have been made.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Shobhaa De Calls Avengers: Endgame 'One of the Most Boring Films Ever', Netizens Are Furious
De tweeted that Avengers: Endgame was one of the most boring films she's seen and that it should never have been made.
Ever since Avengers: Endgame released in India last Friday, it has shattered all sorts of box office records across the country. Recently, the film was declared as the most talked about film on social media, especially with 50 million tweets to its name.

While the last Avengers film was met with a mind-blowing response, there were some fans who were a tad bit disappointed. However, that is not unnatural; you spend a year building expectations of what could possibly happen in the epic face-off between the Avengers and Thanos, you're bound to be disheartened. But there's a difference between constructive criticism or a healthy discussion about the minute details of the film and blatantly labelling it as "boring."

At least, that's what Shobhaa De feels. Without going into much details, De just stated that Avengers: Endgame was one of the most boring films she's seen and that it should never have been made.

Understandably, her opinions didn't sit well with the Twitterati who felt that she should have kept her opinions to herself. You see, the film might have creative shortcomings, but it marks the end of an era which makes the film an emotional experience for the viewers. Naturally, De's condescending remarks hit fans right where it hurts.

This is how they reacted:

























Wonder what Shobhaa De has to say about this.
